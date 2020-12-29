BTS is auctioning off apparel they wore in the music video for "Dynamite" in the hopes of providing financial aid to those in the music industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-member group, composed of Rap Monster (RM), Suga, V, Jungkook, J-hope, Jimin, and Jin, each auctioned off the pastel-coloured getups they wore in the final dance sequence in the video. RM donated his yellow-ensemble of T-shirt, shorts, Kangol hat, and button-down shirt along with the size 10 Nike Air Jordan PRS sneakers he wore.

Meanwhile, Jimin gave his lavender getup of a button-down shirt by Areuban, sweat pants by Supreme, and a T-shirt with the words "10 Corso Como Seoul" embroidered on the front. He also donated his size 11 1/2 multi-colored high-top Nike Air sneakers.

In the "Dynamite" music video, Jungkook wore a blue Beaker shirt, blue sweatpants with "BTS" and "Jungkook" label, a button-down shirt, and Paul Smith sneakers. V also wore blue including a sweater from Solid Homme, sweat pants with "BTS" and "V" labels, a Kangol cap, and blue Converse All-Star sneakers.

As for Suga, a yellow shirt by Carhartt, a button-down shirt, yellow trousers with the "E. Tautz Savile Row London" label, and custom Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Jin donated the pink shirt and button-down shirt he wore from Katharine Hamnett and Levi's, respectively, along with pink trousers and the Nike Air sneakers adorned with heart-shaped appliques.

Lastly, J-hope auctioned off the two pink polo shirts by Polo Ralph Lauren, pink shorts, and the custom Nike Air sneakers in blue and pink with heart-shaped appliques.

The collection started with a $5,000 bid but it has now reached $22,500 with two bids. The auction will take place on Jan. 29, 2021 in Beverly Hills and online at Julien's Auctions. Proceeds will go to MusiCares Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides assistance to people in the music industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Julien's Auctions is proud to partner with MusiCares on this annual online charity auction that now, more than ever-is needed to help the devastated music community. We can't think of a better way to highlight the work of MusiCares than with this 'Dynamite' contribution from BTS, whose groundbreaking music and uplifting messages of hope and optimism are what the world needs now," Darren Julien, president/chief executive officer of Julien's Auctions said in statement published by Billboard.

Julien thanked BTS "for their generous donation of their special one of a kind items whose proceeds will benefit this most urgent initiative." "Dynamite" is the group's first all-English track from their new album "Be." The music video premiered on Aug. 21 and it now has over 700 million views on YouTube.