BTS has teamed up with ABB FIA Formula E Championship as global ambassadors to help promote the benefits of electric vehicles and the role they can play in combating climate change. This was announced by the electric street racing series Formula E on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to announce BTS as a global ambassador of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship," said Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E. The South Korean singers- RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope, will use the platform to raise awareness about air pollution, reports Variety.

The announcement by Formula E read: "With air pollution presenting the single largest environmental risk to human health today and causing more deaths each year than smoking cigarettes (according to the World Health Organization), both Formula E and BTS hope to inspire the next generation and millions of young fans to embrace clean energy and become future drivers of electric vehicles."

The brand has already collaborated with several A-list celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Kruger and Orlando Bloom. "In partnering with BTS, we will amplify our purpose of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles to a global youth audience. We look forward to working with BTS to continue to promote sustainability and the electric movement," the statement continued.

Formula E is a single-seater motor racing championship and the world's first to only use electric cars to compete, unlike Formula One. As electric cars do not produce tailpipe emissions, they are considered healthy for the environment as they don't directly contribute to air pollution like gas-fueled vehicles. Formula E will be making its debut in South Korea by hosting a race at Jamsil Sports Complex and Olympic Stadium on May 3, 2020.

The K-pop boy band has a huge influence on its fanbase officially known as ARMY. To Mark V's birthday on Monday, December 30, the singers' fans have raised almost 1,300 pounds for the charity, Children With Cancer UK. The Bangtan Boys previously teamed up with UNICEF as well and spoke in the United Nations about the importance of self-love for global youth.

On the professional front, the seven-member boy band has had an extremely impressive 2019. After winning nine awards at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards earlier this month, the band announced in their acceptance speech that their fans will soon be treated to some new music.