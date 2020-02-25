Immensely popular South Korean band BTS is taking over New York City, with a little help from "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

After releasing their new single titled "ON" from their new album "Map of the Soul: 7" Friday, BTS joined Jimmy Fallon for a special telecast on Monday night. During the episode, the late-night host accompanied the seven member-boy band for a tour around the New York City, while RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-hope took part in an interview.

The trek started underground with Fallon riding around in a subway car and asking questions from the South Korean musicians. The group also stopped by at Katz's Deli for Pastrami sandwiches, and eventually gave an epic performance of their latest single "ON" in a vacant Grand Central Terminal, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Before the special episode aired on Monday, Fallon opened up about ditching sit-down interview at his studio for a subway ride, and said: "We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City. BTS really knocked it out of the park. You're not going to believe how big and fun their performance is. They took over Grand Central Terminal."

Apart from the subway trek with Fallon, the K-pop boy band also indulged in a carpool karaoke session with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden. In a teaser of the episode that will air on Tuesday, the band members were seen sitting inside a huge van with Corden in the driver's seat. The carpool is a special recurring segment of the late-night show, in which A-list singers sing along to their biggest hits alongside Corden inside a car.

Talking about the Carpool Karaoke segment, band leader RM said: "It took like three, four hours. I heard it's the biggest car they ever rented because we're seven (members). Some van, like, really hot inside."

Suga, who was spotted in the trunk of the vehicle in a picture, also opened up about the special episode in a conversation with Radio.com and said: "We were in the back and they had all the recording equipment in the back. So it was really hot, actually. It was me, V, Jin – and we were burning up back there."

"A lot of groups that go on the show don't have as many people as us. It was a nice car, a Range Rover, but we were packed in there," he added.