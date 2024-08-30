During the COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses shuttered and economies faltered, a surprising trend emerged: a surge in female entrepreneurship. In both the US and the UK, many women turned the adversity of job loss into an opportunity to start their own businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of women-owned businesses in the United States increased by 4.9% from 2019 to 2021.

In the UK, Companies House data revealed a 14% rise in the number of female-founded companies during the same period. These statistics highlight a significant shift, as women, particularly young women, seized the moment to build their own empires after losing their jobs:

1. Kiana Gomes: From Job Loss to Cocktail Bomb Success

One of these women is Kiana Gomes, who, at just 23 years old, lost her job during the pandemic and decided to take matters into her own hands. Instead of seeking employment elsewhere, she launched the Cocktail Bomb Shop, a company that offers customers homemade cocktail bombs. "I never imagined myself as an entrepreneur," Gomes admitted, reflecting on her journey. "But losing my job pushed me to think outside the box. I wanted to create something fun and unique, and that's how Cocktail Bomb Shop was born."

The Cocktail Bomb Shop, based in Canada, offers a variety of cocktail recipes, including piña coladas, spicy margaritas, mojitos, and peach bellinis. The company also sells hot chocolate and edible glitter bombs, which have become a hit among customers. The business model is simple yet innovative: customers drop a cocktail bomb into 6oz of sparkling water, add their choice of alcohol, and watch as the drink fizzes to life. This unique approach quickly gained traction, turning Gomes' idea into a seven-figure business. In less than four years, the Cocktail Bomb Shop caught the attention of major investors and even featured on season 17 of the popular reality show "Dragon's Den."

2. Ritika Sharma: Transforming the Beauty Industry

Another entrepreneur who turned the pandemic into an opportunity is Ritika Sharma. After being pushed out of her job at Starbucks, Sharma saw the booming online beauty market as her chance to shine. In 2020, she founded House of Beauty and launched Boddess, a multi-retail platform for beauty products. "The pandemic made me realise that the traditional job market wasn't as secure as I thought," Sharma explained. "I wanted to create something that could withstand economic fluctuations, and beauty products have always been my passion."

Boddess quickly became a household name in India, attracting more than 75 brands, including heavyweights like Mac, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, and Clinique. "It's incredible to see how far we've come in such a short time," Sharma said. "Building Boddess from the ground up has been challenging, but the response has been overwhelming. We're constantly expanding our offerings and reaching new customers."

3. Sarah Forrai: Revolutionising Skincare with the Contour Cube

Sarah Forrai, the founder of the Contour Cube, also found success during the pandemic. Launched during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Contour Cube quickly gained popularity as "the world's first ice facial tool." Forrai explained how the idea came to her during the lockdown: "I was looking for a way to rejuvenate my skin at home, and I stumbled upon the concept of facial icing. I realised there wasn't a product specifically designed for this, so I decided to create one."

The Contour Cube's innovative design caught the attention of A-list celebrities like supermodel Kendall Jenner and makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, which helped propel the brand to new heights. "We got four out of the five sharks to invest in the business," Forrai shared, recalling her appearance on Shark Tank. "It was a huge milestone for us, and it showed that there was real demand for our product." In less than four years, the Contour Cube has generated more than 100,000 sales and made $100,000 in just eight months. "We've created a brand-new category in the beauty market," Forrai said. "Cryotherapy is a growing trend, and the Contour Cube is leading the way."

4. Amelia Hitchcock-Merritt: Building a Jewellery Empire

Similarly, Amelia Hitchcock-Merritt built her jewellery empire, Bijoux De Mimi, from her bedroom during the COVID-19 lockdown. "Within a year of launching, I had a 1,118% growth rate," Hitchcock-Merritt revealed. "Social media is everything for Bijoux. We have such a cult following of girls who are obsessed with our brand—it's so empowering." Without a degree in business, Hitchcock-Merritt turned Bijoux De Mimi into a seven-figure company. "It's been an incredible journey," she said. "The support from our customers has been amazing, and it's what keeps us going."

These stories of young women building empires after losing their jobs during COVID-19 are not just personal triumphs but also a testament to the growing trend of female entrepreneurship. As more women take control of their futures, they are reshaping the business landscape and proving that with determination and innovation, it's possible to turn adversity into opportunity.