A two-word remark at a fast-food counter has turned into a six-figure fundraiser and a national argument over free speech, antisemitism and the limits of what an employee can say to a customer.

Arianna Hamilton, a former Burger King employee in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, was dismissed on 4 August 2026 after telling an Israeli customer 'Free Palestine' during a food order. The exchange was filmed, posted online, and viewed millions of times within days. A crowdfunding campaign launched by Hamilton in the aftermath has since raised more than £78,000 ($100,000). Later figures have pushed the total past £104,000 ($133,000).

The Exchange That Sparked a Firing

The incident occurred at a Burger King branch in Breinigsville when customer Rami Feinstein, an American musician who identifies as Israeli, ordered food for his family while wearing a Star of David necklace. According to Feinstein's account, Hamilton asked where he was from during the transaction. When he replied that he was Israeli, she responded, 'Free Palestine.'

Feinstein recorded part of the exchange and asked Hamilton to repeat the remark, which she did on camera. He said in a video posted online that he felt threatened by the comment, requested a refund, and left the restaurant without his order. He went on to question publicly whether Burger King was a safe environment for Jewish customers.

Hamilton gave a different account in a video posted to Instagram. She said Feinstein initially told her he was from New Jersey before showing his Star of David necklace and identifying himself as Israeli, which prompted her comment. She has maintained that the remark reflected her personal political views rather than hostility directed at Feinstein specifically, and has said she does not intend to retract or apologise.

Burger King employee who got fired after saying Free Palestine to an Israeli reveals the truth. pic.twitter.com/iGuRHMqLvO — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) August 5, 2026

Fired, Then Funded

Hamilton said she was informed she was being dismissed for discriminating against a customer and for using hate speech. She has publicly rejected that characterisation, saying her intention was not to spread hate. 'I will forever speak on my views,' she said in comments reported by Roya News, adding that she would 'never be scared to say what I think.'

Shortly after losing her job, Hamilton launched a GoFundMe campaign titled 'Support Arianna After Job Loss for Free Speech,' stating that funds would go towards rent, utilities and groceries while she searches for new employment. As of 6 August 2026, the campaign had drawn contributions from nearly 4,000 donors and had climbed past £104,000 ($133,000), more than halfway toward its stated £172,000 ($220,000) target.

The scale of the fundraising has become part of the story in its own right, with supporters framing the donations as a rebuke of what they see as disproportionate consequences for a low-wage worker expressing a political opinion. Critics, meanwhile, have argued that the total reflects the traction of a message they consider antagonistic toward Jewish customers rather than a defence of free expression.

Corporate Response and Public Divide

Burger King issued a public apology directed at Feinstein through its official social media channels, stating that the company is 'a place where everyone should feel welcome, respected and free from discrimination.' It added that it has 'zero tolerance for antisemitism, hate or discrimination of any kind,' and confirmed it was working with the franchisee that owns and operates the Breinigsville location to address the matter. The Breinigsville restaurant is independently operated under franchise, meaning staffing decisions rested with the local franchise owner rather than Burger King's corporate parent directly.

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The episode has produced a sharply divided reaction online. Some commentators have argued Hamilton's comment amounted to targeted harassment of a customer based on his nationality, while others have defended it as a legitimate, if unwise, expression of political opinion that did not warrant termination. Writers covering the episode have noted that neither party emerged from the exchange especially well, with Hamilton's remark widely seen as an inappropriate injection of politics into a customer transaction, even among those who oppose her firing.

Feinstein has not confirmed whether he intends to pursue any further action against Burger King or the franchisee. Hamilton, for her part, has continued posting updates to her supporters as the fundraiser total climbs, without indicating her next steps beyond her ongoing job search. The clash shows no sign of fading from public conversation, with the fundraiser total still climbing daily as of this week.