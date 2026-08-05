A gunman on a motorcycle shot Mexican TikTok star César Gastélum dead outside a KFC in Culiacán on Tuesday night, killing him as hundreds of viewers watched the livestream unfold. The 25-year-old, who had built a following of more than 600,000 people on TikTok through comedy sketches and daily-life clips, was live on the platform Kick when two helmeted riders pulled up beside him.

Mexican federal and local authorities confirmed his death, with a Sinaloa state security official telling Reuters that a major security operation was underway. The killing has reignited concern over the safety of content creators in a region gripped by cartel violence, where rival factions have long fought for control of drug trafficking routes and local economies.

Livestream Captures the Moment Riders Opened Fire

Gastélum was livestreaming with friends outside the fast-food restaurant in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state, at around 8pm local time on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. He and two companions were dressed in orange clothing and carrying backpacks similar to those used by local food delivery drivers, apparently as part of a content challenge.

Footage from the livestream, reviewed by multiple news organisations, showed two people on a motorcycle pulling up next to the group before the driver drew a handgun and fired once, striking Gastélum in the head. The attackers fled the scene immediately afterwards, and Gastélum died at the scene, footage from the livestream shows.

Clips circulating separately on social media reportedly show the same motorbike and riders passing the group on multiple occasions in the period before the shooting, with Gastélum telling his friends the pair unsettled him. That detail suggests the attackers may have surveilled him beforehand, though authorities have not confirmed this as part of their formal investigation.

🚨Mexican Influencer César Gastélum Shot Dead by Gunmen on Motorcycle Outside KFC in Culiacán, Sinaloa While Livestreaming Delivering Orders on Kick!



Alejandro Fierro Had a Bad Feeling When First Seeing The Gunmen on The Motorcycle 2 Minutes Later Coming Back and Killing César pic.twitter.com/rJL35XKIjS — Azul (@5amAzul) August 5, 2026

Authorities Probe Cartel Links in Killings of Influencers

Mexico's Federal Security Cabinet said on Wednesday that authorities were investigating whether the attack was connected to social media posts in which Gastélum had referenced a faction of a criminal group. Federal authorities, working alongside the Sinaloa Prosecutor's Office, said they were reviewing surveillance camera footage and other evidence to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The State Attorney General's Office ordered Gastélum's body transferred to the Forensic Medical Service, according to local outlet El Sol de Sinaloa, and no arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting as of publication.

Mexican influencer César Gastelum was killed during his livestream outside a fast food restaurant few hours ago in Culiacán, Sinaloa, after gunmen on a motorcycle approached and opened fire. pic.twitter.com/n2DwXQMq5A — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 5, 2026

The Rising Toll on Content Creators in Sinaloa

Gastélum's death is not an isolated case. CNN reported parallels with the May 2025 killing of Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, who was shot dead during a TikTok livestream at a salon in Zapopan, Jalisco. Authorities later linked that killing to Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, identified by federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch as the leader of a criminal cell tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, who was arrested in late July.

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According to data compiled by local journalists and monitoring groups, Gastélum is at least the tenth social media influencer killed in Sinaloa in recent years. The figure reflects an escalating pattern of violence targeting content creators in the state, where persistent unrest tied to clashes between rival criminal factions has left local creators increasingly exposed to threats and violence.

Authorities have not said when the ongoing investigation into Gastélum's killing might conclude, and the absence of arrests has done little to ease fears among the region's content creators across the state.