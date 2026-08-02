A gunman opened fire in the drive-thru of a newly opened In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, 1 August 2026. Within seconds, an armed bystander – whom social media users have widely identified as Jordan Salinas, though police have not confirmed this – began firing back. Three people were killed and several more injured, some critically, according to Twin Falls city officials.

Video captured a man exchanging gunfire with the rifle-armed suspect before the attacker fled and was later found dead nearby. Twin Falls police have not officially confirmed the bystander's identity, though online users, citing his own social media posts, have named him as Jordan Salinas.

Gunfire Erupts at Newly Opened Restaurant

Officers responded to the In-N-Out on Saturday afternoon after reports of an active shooter, according to a public safety update issued by the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls city public information officer Josh Palmer confirmed that three people had died and seven others were injured, with some victims in critical condition.

Police later found the body of the suspected gunman in an area near the restaurant, though Palmer said it was not immediately clear whether that figure was included in the fatality count. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters at a news conference: 'We believe the threat to the community is over. It was a very chaotic scene.'

The restaurant sits in a busy shopping plaza and had opened barely a week earlier, on 24 July, as part of In-N-Out's recent expansion into Idaho. Hundreds of people were in the area when the gunfire began around 2.29 pm local time.

🚨 WOW! An absolute PATRIOT put his LIFE on the line and engaged the shooter at a Twin Falls, ID drive-thru



THIS is America 🇺🇸



This man exited his car and returned fire to force an active shooter to retreat, undoubtably saving COUNTLESS lives



A TRUE HERO pic.twitter.com/F1v4vrK1Um — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 2, 2026

This is Jordan Salinas.



In October 2024 he posted this training video with his suppressed FN Five-seveN, writing:



“Train like your life depends on it

Because God forbid, one day it might

Stay free, stay safe and stay frosty 🇺🇸”



Yesterday in Twin Falls, that day came.



When a… https://t.co/GJPcVaWalg pic.twitter.com/aNHQw2QlVI — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) August 2, 2026

Bystander Who Fired on Gunman Remains Unconfirmed by Police

Witness Lane Koehn, 34, told the Associated Press he was stopped at a nearby traffic light when he saw a person carrying an AR-style rifle emerge from the drive-thru. A man with a pistol then began firing at the shooter, Koehn said, and stayed at the scene to help a wounded In-N-Out employee until paramedics arrived.

Footage circulating online shows an armed man in a shooting stance exchanging fire with the rifle-wielding suspect before the gunman retreated towards an adjacent parking lot, where he was later found dead.

It is important to stress that this identification has not come from Twin Falls police or any law enforcement statement; it originates from online crowdsourcing of video and social media accounts. No named source has yet obtained a first-hand, on-the-record interview with the individual concerned, and his precise role, motivations and any prior firearms training remain unverified by official channels.

Social media users have since identified the bystander as Jordan Salinas, a Twin Falls resident whose online presence reportedly includes firearms training content. A Facebook post attributed to him from 2024, resurfaced by multiple outlets, urges followers to 'train like your life depended on it because God forbid, one day it might.'

Survivors Recount Terror

Twin Falls resident Haley Dodaro, 43, was in the drive-thru line with her mother when workers began fleeing the building. 'So that's when we knew there was a shooting. People were running out crying and screaming. It was very scary,' Dodaro said in a text message to the Associated Press.

Nayeli Rodriguez, 40, of nearby Burley, was inside with her daughters when she heard gunfire from the kitchen area. An employee shouted that it was an active shooting and told customers to get down. 'We were trying to get as far as we could and some angels let us in their car,' Rodriguez said, adding that she had to abandon her own vehicle in the car park.

In-N-Out confirmed that at least one of those killed was a restaurant employee. Multiple casualties were taken to St Luke's Magic Valley Medical Centre, where spokesperson Taylor Marschner said the hospital was 'working closely with law enforcement and emergency responders as they manage the situation.'

Shooter's Identity and Motive Still Unknown

Twin Falls, a city of roughly 56,000 people around 130 miles southeast of Boise, is now the site of one of Idaho's deadliest mass shootings in recent memory. Investigators were still interviewing witnesses as of Saturday evening and had not released the shooter's identity, age or motive.

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Casualty figures have varied slightly between outlets as the investigation continues, with some local reports citing four dead including the shooter and five injured, against the city spokesman's confirmed tally of three dead and seven hurt. Authorities have asked the public to treat unverified figures, including the naming of the armed bystander, with caution until formal confirmation is issued.

Whoever he turns out to be, the man who levelled a pistol at an assault rifle in a fast-food car park has, for now, become the defining image of a town's worst afternoon. As the investigation continues, the identity of the gunman has not yet been released, and the name circulating online for the armed bystander remains unconfirmed by law enforcement. The shooting, one of the deadliest in Idaho's recent history, has left the community of Twin Falls in shock as authorities work to piece together what happened.