Jameela Jamil has publicly accused Ariana Grande's team of 'thoroughly irresponsible' behaviour after the release of the singer's 'Petal' music video, warning that Grande is 'possibly dying right in front of us.'

The comments, posted this week, were echoed by model and eating-disorder recovery advocate Charli Howard, who separately raised concerns about the video's imagery. Grande, 33, released 'Petal' on 31 July as the title track and second single from her eighth studio album. Neither Grande nor her representatives have publicly responded to the claims.

What Jamil and Howard Actually Said

Jamil made the comments in an Instagram post on 3 August. Her remarks read in full: 'This poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us. This outfit is designed to accentuate the thinness for discourse. Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamourised.'

Howard, who has written extensively about her own recovery from an eating disorder, addressed the video separately in an Instagram post. She reflected on how thoughts about weight loss have persisted for her long after treatment, particularly as she has gained weight over the past eighteen months, and used the video as a prompt to discuss those feelings publicly.

Howard directed her remarks principally at Grande's management, family and label rather than at Grande herself. She framed the criticism as a failure of duty of care around the singer rather than an attack on her personally.

Inside the 'Petal' Music Video

'Petal' was shot in VistaVision, a cinematic format associated with 1950s-era film-making. The video casts Grande as Pepper, an aspiring performer repeatedly dismissed by a panel of older studio executives, who brand her character 'unmarketable' and 'inauthentic' before she turns a garden chainsaw on them.

The stylised, exaggerated visual world of the video is central to the criticism from Jamil. She argued that Grande's outfit was designed specifically to draw attention to her frame to provoke discourse, rather than being incidental to the styling. That framing has driven much of the ensuing debate: whether the imagery was a deliberate creative choice being used to provoke conversation, or a genuine reflection of the singer's physical state that her team ought to have addressed before release.

Mixed Reaction to Jamil's Comments as Debate Intensifies

The video prompted a wave of concerned commentary from viewers on social media. Users described the singer as looking 'unwell' and questioned why her creative team allowed the imagery to be released without intervention. Some commenters blamed Grande's inner circle rather than the singer herself, arguing that those closest to her bore responsibility for the video's content and rollout.

Reaction to Jamil's specific choice of words has been mixed. Supporters have argued that public figures with large, young fanbases have a responsibility to model healthy body image. They point out that Jamil, who has spoken publicly for years about diet culture and disordered eating in the entertainment industry, was right to name the concern directly.

Critics have countered that speculating publicly about a specific individual's health or diagnosing her from a distance is invasive, regardless of the intent behind it. They note that Grande has not stated she is unwell.

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It is worth noting that no medical information about Grande has been confirmed by the singer, her representatives, or any doctor. Jamil's assessment reflects her opinion as a public commentator, not a diagnosis. Howard's post was framed around her own recovery experience rather than a claim about Grande's condition specifically.

The controversy adds another chapter to a career that has repeatedly intersected with public scrutiny of Grande's body, following a 2018 incident in which she publicly rebuked a social media user for comparing her figure to a co-star's, telling followers at the time that comments like it were 'not okay' for anyone.

'Petal' remains the title track of Grande's forthcoming eighth studio album, with the label yet to comment on the surrounding controversy.