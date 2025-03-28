Joi-Lin Hunt's entrepreneurial career spans over two decades, but her journey has been anything but conventional. As a lawyer and a seasoned businesswoman, she built multiple successful ventures, including a tax law firm, a thriving multi-million-dollar hair extension company, and an automotive business. Her businesses grew rapidly, securing recognition in competitive industries.

However, in 2022, her life took an unexpected turn when she was forced to start over from nothing after leaving an abusive marriage. Stripped of financial resources and access to her businesses, she faced the daunting task of rebuilding her career while providing for herself and her son.

Rather than letting adversity define her, Hunt leveraged her legal expertise and entrepreneurial acumen to reestablish herself in the business world. Determined to turn her experience into a source of empowerment for others, she launched a consulting firm aimed at helping aspiring and struggling entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of business ownership.

Today, she is known as the 'Business Bestie,' a trusted mentor who provides practical guidance on launching, funding, and scaling businesses. Through mentorship programs, courses, and strategic business advice, Hunt has built a thriving community of entrepreneurs, proving that resilience, knowledge, and determination can transform setbacks into opportunities for success.

Bridging Legal Expertise with Business Growth

Hunt's consulting firm, based in Orlando, Florida, offers a distinctive blend of legal and business expertise tailored to the needs of modern entrepreneurs. With a background as an attorney and over two decades of experience running successful brick-and-mortar businesses, she provides actionable strategies that bridge the gap between business theory and real-world execution.

Her clientele ranges from individuals with a business idea but no clear roadmap to early-stage entrepreneurs struggling to generate consistent revenue and seasoned business owners needing guidance on restructuring and scaling. Joi-Lin Hunt equips her clients with the knowledge and resources to navigate legal complexities, secure funding, build strong operational foundations, and implement growth strategies that lead to long-term success through her mentorship programs, five-day business challenges, and in-depth online courses.

By addressing entrepreneurship's legal and practical aspects, she provides business owners with a comprehensive foundation to navigate challenges, mitigate risks, and capitalise on growth opportunities.

Her approach ensures that entrepreneurs are equipped with the legal knowledge necessary to protect their businesses and armed with practical strategies to enhance operations, secure funding, and drive sustainable success. Through this holistic support, she empowers companies to move beyond mere survival and establish themselves as competitive, thriving enterprises in their respective industries.

Building a Community of Entrepreneurs

Beyond one-on-one consulting, Hunt has created a thriving community through her initiative, See You at the Bank University. This platform offers business tips, funding training, and networking opportunities, fostering a supportive growth environment for entrepreneurs.

Her approach is rooted in real-world experience rather than unrealistic promises of overnight success. She has helped countless individuals transform their business ideas into profitable ventures by focusing on tangible results and long-term strategies.

For Hunt, success is not just about financial gain but about empowering others to overcome obstacles and take control of their futures. With a commitment to helping people rebuild and thrive, she continues to make a lasting impact in the entrepreneurial world.