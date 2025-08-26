Cadillac F1, set to become the newest entrant to the 2026 Formula 1 season, has made a splash in the motor racing world by officially announcing its driver lineup: seasoned F1 racers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez.

The announcement, made just days before the 2025 F1 season resumes in the Netherlands, has generated excitement among fans, especially with sweeping new FIA regulations coming into effect next year.

The Cadillac F1 team first teased its lineup reveal with a high-octane video shared across social media. Narrated by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who also appears in the clip, the video highlighted Cadillac's American heritage and its expansion into the pinnacle of motorsport.

'The godfathers of American glory. The rock stars of culture. Cadillac has defined the road, and now the fastest roads of all. Not for a season, but for a future,' Reeves said in the video.

In a subsequent press release, Cadillac emphasised that Bottas and Pérez bring an unmatched blend of experience, leadership, and technical knowledge, positioning the team to "hit the ground running."

'With more than 500 combined Grand Prix starts, over 100 podiums and deep development expertise, the pair will play a central role in shaping the team's competitive foundation from day one,' the release added.

Valtteri Bottas: From Mercedes to Cadillac

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas has 246 Grand Prix starts, 10 wins, 20 poles, and 67 podiums to his name, with a career points tally of 1,797. His first win came at the 2017 Russian Grand Prix, while his most recent was the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

Bottas began his career at Williams in 2013 before replacing Nico Rosberg at Mercedes in 2017. Partnering Lewis Hamilton until 2021, he secured consistent results before moving to Alfa Romeo (later rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber) in 2022. He raced there until the end of the 2024 season.

Currently Mercedes' reserve driver, Bottas has also tested with McLaren this year under a reserve-sharing agreement between the two teams.

On his new move, Bottas said he 'felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded' with Cadillac, thanking Mercedes for facilitating the transition.

'This isn't just a racing project; it's a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get to help build something from the ground up and shape it into a team worthy of Formula 1,' he said.

He added: 'This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport. To be part of the story as it enters the F1 stage is incredibly special. I look forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world.'

Sergio Pérez: Mexico's 'Minister of Defence'

Sergio 'Checo' Pérez, widely regarded as Mexico's most successful Formula 1 driver, brings 281 race starts, six wins, 39 podiums, and three pole positions, amassing 1,638 career points.

Pérez made his debut with Sauber in 2011, moved briefly to McLaren in 2013, and then found stability at Force India (later Racing Point) between 2014 and 2020. There, he earned his maiden victory at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

He joined Red Bull in 2021 as Max Verstappen's teammate, gaining fame for his defensive driving in the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi finale, which earned him the nickname 'Mexican Minister of Defence.' Over subsequent seasons, he added five more wins and helped secure Constructors' titles. After a difficult 2024, however, Red Bull dropped him at season's end.

Excited by Cadillac's vision, Pérez said: 'Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and bringing it to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I am ready to take on. I'm proud to join such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning.'

He added: 'I'm thrilled to be part of such a dynamic lineup. Together, we can shape this team into a true contender – the team of the Americas. We're counting on support from across the continent, and we want to make everyone proud.'

What to Expect from Cadillac F1

Backed by General Motors and TWG Motorsports, the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will debut in 2026 as the sport's 11th constructor, the first new entrant since Haas.

The team, led by principal Graeme Lowdon, will base its operations in Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Silverstone, UK. Its technical staff includes respected names such as Pat Symonds, Nick Chester, Jon Tomlinson, and John McQuilliam.

Initially, Ferrari engines and gearboxes will power the cars, but Cadillac plans to transition into a full works team, developing its own power units under the new GM PPU division.

'Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,' said Lowdon. 'They know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1 and, more importantly, what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, and race-hardened instincts will be invaluable as we bring this project to life.'

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac F1 and TWG Motorsports, echoed this sentiment: 'Bottas and Checo bring the perfect balance of talent, maturity and drive. They are not just racers; they are builders and collaborators. This moment marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in American motorsport.'

Cadillac's Entry at a Crucial Time for F1

Cadillac's arrival in 2026 coincides with sweeping technical regulation changes aimed at sustainability, efficiency, and competitiveness. With 100% sustainable fuels and new power unit rules on the horizon, Cadillac enters not just to compete but to help shape F1's future.

Its entry adds momentum to Formula 1's growing presence in the United States and symbolises a convergence of American automotive heritage with the sport's global, innovation-driven future.