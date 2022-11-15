"Call of Duty Mobile" Season 10 is making its own small tribute to the world of soccer just as the FIFA World Cup 2022 is about to kick off later this month. The new season introduces an assortment of soccer-themed Operators and Weapon Blueprints. Three of the best soccer players in the world, Neymar Jr., Leo Messi, and Paul Pogba, are also coming to the game this season.

"We're getting ever closer to the start of the biggest soccer tournament in the world, with the first match kicking off on November 20. In celebration of the event, we're bringing soccer to Call of Duty: Mobile. Get the chance to play as some of the greatest footballers alive in Operator form — Neymar Jr., Leo Messi, and Paul Pogba join the battle in Season 10," Call of Duty wrote in a blog post.

'Call of Duty Mobile' Season 10 2022 start date

"Call of Duty Mobile's" most recent season debuted on November 9 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time. This means that, for most of the world, Season10 started on November 10, according to Pocket-lint.

'Call of Duty Mobile' Season 10 Battle Pass

The brand new season also comes with a brand-new Battle Bass. The World Class Battle Pass brings a host of free and premium items, such as new Operators, Weapon Blueprints, and Calling Cards. But perhaps one of the most highly anticipated rewards is the Operator Skin for none other than Paul Pogba.

Battle Pass Free Tiers

The new Operator Skill, Ballista EM3, which unlocks at Tier 14, and the new LAPA SMG, which unlocks at Tier21, are included in this season's free Battle Pass. There are also a number of free camos, weapon blueprints, and the RPD — Victory at Tier 50.

Premium Pass Tiers

To access all of the World Class stream's content, including the Paul Pogba Operator Skin and Urban Tracker – Tracked, players need to purchase the Battle Pass. Soccer-themed Weapon Blueprints like the ASM10 (Midfield Legend), LAPA (Hot Dog Rifle), and NA-45 (Athletic Soul) are among the highlights of the premium tier.