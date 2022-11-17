There's something in store for fans of the survival horror genre next month. Developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton, "The Callisto Protocol" will be released in December putting gamers in the role of Jacob Lee, a prisoner being held somewhere on Jupiter's moon Callisto

'The Callisto Protocol' story and setting

"The Callisto Protocol" takes place in the year 2030 on Callisto, a dead moon of Jupiter. The location is described by Striking Distance Studios has described as "one of the most hostile, isolated environs in the universe," according to GamesRadar.

In "The Callisto Protocol," players will assume control of Jacob Lee, a prisoner at the Black Iron Prison on the surface of the dead moon. As Jacob Lee, players must flee or survive attacks by vicious creatures stalking the station after a mysterious outbreak causes the moon to fall into disorder while trying to solve the secrets surrounding the United Jupiter Company.

According to game director Glen Schofield, the story will be told through combat within Black Iron Prison, through the cinematics that are interspersed with all the action, and through the environments both above and below the surface of Callisto.

"One way we tell the story is through other characters through cinematics, and we have around 45 minutes to an hour of that alone," Schofield revealed. "There's a lot of storytelling in there, in between the tension and the hard stuff, and a very rich story at that."

Is there a multiplayer mode in 'The Callisto Protocol'?

According to Striking Distance Studios, "The Callisto Protocol" is a single-player, story-driven survival horror game. Glen Schofield gave a definitive response to the question of whether co-op would be present when asked via Discord on December 17, 2021.

"This is a story that we wanted to tell, and the best way to tell it was being a single-player game…," he said. "Sometimes, when you get into co-op, you go in different directions and you're not following the story as well. And not only that, we wanted you to be alone. That's what makes this really scary."

'The Callisto Protocol' release date and platforms

"The Callisto Protocol" release date is set on December 2, 2022. The survival horror game will launch for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.