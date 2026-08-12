The race for the next James Bond intensifies, with Amazon reportedly moving into another round of auditions to find Daniel Craig's successor. The first round of auditions has already taken place, with a second round expected in August as producers search for a younger actor to take 007 into a new era. As fans wait to discover who will inherit the iconic role, the fortunes built by previous Bond stars show just how lucrative a stint as 007 can be.

All figures are estimates, with historical salaries and wealth figures adjusted for inflation where applicable to show their approximate value in today's money. Here's how they rank by estimated net worth.

7. George Lazenby—$20M

Australian actor George Lazenby had a brief stint as Bond, appearing as 007 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969). At 29 during filming, he remains the youngest actor to play the legendary spy.

A former model, Lazenby reportedly earned around $80,500 for his debut but ultimately walked away from the franchise. He later worked across film and television and built much of his wealth through acting, business, and real estate, with his fortune estimated at $20M.

6. Timothy Dalton—$25M

Timothy Dalton brought a darker, more serious edge to James Bond, starring in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). He reportedly earned around $3M for his first Bond film and $5M for his second, with the combined $8M worth roughly $21.5M in today's money.

After his two-film stint, Dalton continued working across film and television with credits including Hot Fuzz, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4, and Doom Patrol. His net worth has been estimated at up to $25M.

5. David Niven—$100M

David Niven's sole appearance as James Bond came in Casino Royale (1967), a non-Eon production that served as a spoof of the franchise rather than part of the official Bond series.

Niven's reported payday for Casino Royale has been estimated at the equivalent of roughly $9.6M today. He went on to amass more than 100 acting credits during his career. His wealth has since been valued at around $100M in today's money.

4. Roger Moore—$146M

With seven official Bond films under his belt, Sir Roger Moore holds the record for the most appearances as 007. His run began with Live and Let Die in 1973 and ended with A View to a Kill in 1985.

Moore's Bond pay increased sharply over the course of his seven-film run, with his total earnings estimated at $91.5M. He later devoted considerable time to humanitarian causes, particularly through his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Moore died in 2017 at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer, with his fortune believed to be worth around $146M.

3. Daniel Craig—$160M

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Daniel Craig starred in five Bond films, beginning with Casino Royale (2006) and concluding with No Time to Die (2021). He earned more than $85M from his Bond films, with bonuses and backend payments putting his total at around $110M.

Since stepping away from 007, Craig has continued to command major paydays, most notably as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out films. His estimated net worth stands at $160M.

2. Pierce Brosnan—$200M

Pierce Brosnan portrayed Bond four times, making his debut in GoldenEye (1995) before bowing out with Die Another Day (2002). His reported pay rose from $4M for GoldenEye to $16.5M for Die Another Day, with his four-film earnings equivalent to around $78M after inflation.

Beyond the franchise, Brosnan went on to star in films, including Mamma Mia! and Black Adam, helping grow his fortune to around $200M.

1. Sean Connery—$440M

Sean Connery takes the top spot as the wealthiest Bond actor. The Scottish actor first appeared as 007 in Dr. No (1962), reportedly earning just $17,000 for the role. By the time he starred in Diamonds Are Forever (1971), his Bond salary had risen considerably.

Across his Bond appearances, Connery's total earnings are estimated at $87.4M in today's money. His career flourished well beyond the Bond franchise, with acclaimed roles in The Untouchables, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and The Hunt for Red October. At the time of his death in 2020, Connery was worth around $350M, equivalent to roughly $440M in today's money.