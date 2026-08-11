Anne Hathaway has pushed back against bizarre online claims that she is faking her pregnancy after revealing her baby bump on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street.

The actress, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, appeared at the 9 August premiere wearing a striking halter top and low-rise jeans that prominently displayed her growing bump. While the maternity look drew attention for its bold styling, it also prompted a wave of online speculation from people questioning whether her pregnancy was genuine.

Rather than ignoring the comments, Hathaway responded directly with a behind-the-scenes video showing how she prepared for the event.

Anne Hathaway wears Atelier Prabal Gurung.



Anne Hathaway wears a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung sculptural high-low halter top with a cascading train, crafted in celestial-blue and vivid-crimson silk Mikado to “The End of Oak Street” World Premiere pic.twitter.com/Dg3ZL6uYHh — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) August 10, 2026

Anne Hathaway Responds To 'Fake Pregnancy' Claims

Hathaway shared footage of herself getting ready for the premiere with her Instagram followers on 10 August.

The actress appeared to address the speculation in the caption, writing: 'Fake hair, real bump.'

The comment was a pointed response to people who had questioned whether her pregnancy was real after seeing footage of her on the red carpet.

In the video, Hathaway showed her glam team preparing her for the premiere. She also joked about her hairstyle, which had been transformed into a dramatic, voluminous ponytail.

The clip appeared to make clear that while her hair was heavily styled for the occasion, her baby bump was very much real. The pregnancy speculation emerged after videos from the premiere circulated online. Some commenters questioned the appearance of Hathaway's stomach, with one TikTok user reportedly writing that it looked fake.

One commenter said: 'I've seen countless pregnant women. Never one like this. Looks unnatural.'

Another wrote: 'I'm a woman and it looks like a fake preggo tummy especially that belly button thingy.'

Others echoed the sentiment, prompting the actress to address the discussion herself.

Her Bold Maternity Look Stole the Show

For the Los Angeles premiere, Hathaway wore a custom sculptural high-low halter top designed by Prabal Gurung, featuring celestial-blue and vivid-crimson silk Mikado and a cascading train.

Read more Anne Hathaway Sparks Pregnancy Rumours at 'The End of Oak Street' Premiere After Debuting Baby Bump Anne Hathaway Sparks Pregnancy Rumours at 'The End of Oak Street' Premiere After Debuting Baby Bump

She paired the dramatic top with low-rise La Ligne jeans, creating a maternity look that highlighted rather than concealed her pregnancy.

Her stylist Erin Walsh described the outfit as 'supernova mama energy,' while Hathaway appeared to embrace the opportunity to experiment with maternity fashion.

The actress also gave followers an unusually candid look at what happened behind the scenes.

During the event, a nipple cover reportedly slipped from beneath her top while Hathaway was speaking with a group of people. The item briefly landed on the grass before an assistant discreetly picked it up.

Rather than removing the moment from her video, Hathaway included the wardrobe mishap, adding another humorous element to the behind-the-scenes footage.

Maternity Fashion Has Been 'Really Fun'

Speaking at the premiere, Hathaway said she has been enjoying experimenting with maternity clothing.

'It doesn't last forever,' she said of her pregnancy, adding that she and her team were 'enjoying every moment.'

The actress has previously spoken about her pregnancy with a sense of surprise, particularly given that she is expecting her third child at 43.

Hathaway and Shulman are already parents to Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The couple announced the pregnancy in November 2025, with Hathaway later discussing how unexpected the news was for her.

During the premiere of The Odyssey in New York, she explained that she had approached the possibility of another pregnancy with relatively low expectations because of her age.

She said they were 'overjoyed' by the news and recognised that pregnancy does not happen for everyone who hopes for it.

Why Hathaway's Response Has Drawn Attention

Hathaway's decision to respond to the 'fake pregnancy' claims has also highlighted the increasingly intense scrutiny celebrities can face over their bodies.

Pregnancy can naturally produce significant changes in appearance throughout its different stages, while clothing, lighting, camera angles and styling can also alter how a bump appears in photographs and videos.

Rather than allowing the speculation to continue unchecked, Hathaway chose to address it with humour while giving her followers a glimpse into the reality behind her red-carpet appearance.