A viral blind item alleging Callum Turner was involved with actress Monica Barbaro before his reported marriage to Dua Lipa has sparked discussion across social media.

However, there is currently no public evidence supporting the allegation, and none of those named has publicly addressed the claim.

According to the anonymous blind item circulating online, Turner and Barbaro were allegedly linked while filming One Night Only, during a period when Turner and Lipa were reportedly engaged and publicly together.

The claim gained traction after spreading on TikTok, where users debated the alleged timeline and connection between the actors.

Neither Callum Turner, Dua Lipa nor Monica Barbaro has publicly commented on the speculation.

Viral Blind Item Sparks Rumour

The speculation began after an anonymous blind item circulated online claiming Turner had a relationship with Barbaro while working on One Night Only.

According to the anonymous post, the alleged relationship began during production and continued while Turner was still publicly linked to Dua Lipa.

The blind item also claims the alleged events took place before Turner and Lipa's reported marriage.

However, the anonymous post provides no evidence to support the allegation, and the claims have not been independently verified.

What the Blind Item Claims About the Timeline

Much of the online discussion has centred on the timeline described in the anonymous claim. The blind item alleges the reported relationship occurred while Turner and Lipa were still engaged.

However, none of the people named has confirmed either the allegation or the timeline described online. The discussion therefore remains based entirely on an anonymous social media post rather than verified reporting.

Why the Dua Lipa Relationship Increased Interest

The rumour attracted wider attention because it emerged amid continuing public interest in Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship.

The pair became a closely followed celebrity couple after making their relationship public, with fans continuing to follow developments in their personal lives.

The timing of the blind item prompted some social media users to revisit the couple's relationship timeline.

However, online speculation does not establish that the alleged events occurred.

Monica Barbaro Named in Online Speculation

Monica Barbaro became linked to the discussion after being named in the anonymous claim.

The actress, known for her role in Top Gun: Maverick, has not commented on the speculation. Turner has also not responded publicly to the allegation.

Barbaro's involvement in the discussion comes solely from the circulating blind item, and no public evidence has confirmed a romantic relationship between the two actors.

Fans Discuss Viral Celebrity Rumour

The blind item prompted debate on social media, with some users questioning the allegation while others speculated about what might have happened.

Some expressed disbelief, with one commenter writing: 'I choose not to believe this.'

Another added: 'Cheating on Dua Lipa is wild.'

Others referred to previous relationship rumours involving Turner, with one user commenting: 'Well he met Dua when he was on a date with his last girlfriend, so I'm not surprised.'

Another wrote: 'I refuse to believe she cheated on Andrew.'

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Some commenters also discussed broader celebrity rumours, with one user stating: 'There have been multiple rumours about Callum and Timothée, but none about Tom Holland or Jason Statham etc...'

These comments reflect personal opinions and do not provide evidence for the allegations being discussed.

Other users raised concerns about speculation surrounding actors, with one commenter writing: 'I feel bad for Monica Barbaro because whatever movie she is in they say the male lead is hooking up with her.'

Meanwhile, another user claimed: 'This is 100% true, I've heard this from people on set.'

That claim has not been independently verified.

The discussion illustrates how quickly anonymous celebrity rumours can spread online, even when there is no public evidence to support them.