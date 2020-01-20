The full name and birth date of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's first child, Raddix, has been revealed.

According to a birth certificate of their daughter obtained by The Blast on Saturday, Raddix has not one, but two middle names and one of them might have a connection to Cameron Diaz's BFF Drew Barrymore.

According to the certificate, the couple's newborn has been named Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. The child was born at 1:58 pm on December 30, 2019, at Cedar's Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Blast speculates that Wildflower might be a nod to Drew Barrymore, who co-starred with Diaz in the "Charlie's Angels" trilogy and has remained her best friend over the years. Barrymore had titled her autobiography "Wildflower" and also has a makeup line called "Flower Beauty."

The 47-year-old actress and the "Good Charlotte" rocker announced the arrival of their first child on January 3, via Instagram. In a joint statement, the couple wrote: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."

The couple added that they would like to protect the privacy of their little one, and so will not be sharing her pictures or any more details with the public.

Meanwhile, Diaz was spotted outside in Los Angeles last week for the first time since welcoming her first child. The "Charlie's Angels" star was wearing a colourful tartan sweater, torn jeans, a pair of camel-coloured boots, and carrying a Hilma tote bag.

A source told People, the former model who has not appeared in a movie since the 2014 adaptation of the 1970s Broadway musical "Annie" and is not looking to employ a nanny to take care of her daughter.

"Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby," the insider said.

Diaz and Madden did not give their fans even the slightest idea that the couple is expecting. Talking about the secrecy, the People source said: "their close friends are extremely loyal, so it's not strange that they were able to keep it quiet."