Michael Douglas's son Cameron has claimed that the star made him hand out joints at celebrity parties when he was a kid.

The 40-year-old made the shocking revelation in his memoir titled "Long Way Home" that includes chapters on his relationship with father Michael and his own battle with addiction. Cameron wrote in the tell-all memoir that he remembers handing out drugs on his now 75-year-old dad's orders, unaware of what he was doing. The strained relationship of the father-son duo has never been a secret.

"Even as a really young kid, I remember running joints back and forth. Dad would say: Hey, bring this over to your uncle and I would, not realising until years later what it had been," he wrote.

"As I got older, I would creep from house to house on the compound, climbing balconies and seeing more than I was supposed to: beautiful grown-ups doing the things that beautiful grown-ups living lives of excess do," the actor added.

"It Runs in the Family" actor says Michael used to take him for early morning breakfasts after wild parties, but it wasn't until he became an adult that he realised the connection between the two, reports Mirror.

Cameron was arrested twice and served time in prison for drug possession, once in 1999 and then again in 2005. Two years later, he was caught by officials on charges of dealing crystal meth and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. The Oscar-winning father who himself battled addiction over the years, had then said prison was the best chance for Cameron to get clean.

"My son has not been sober for this length of time since he was 13 years old. He was going to be dead or somebody was gonna kill him. I think he has a chance to start a new life, and he knows that," Michael had said at the time. Cameron was released in 2016.

Michael shares Cameron with ex-wife Diandra Luker, who he was married to between 1977 and 2000. He is now married to Catherine Zeta Jones.