Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have become the latest singers to perform for iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which raises funds for two charities to help those infected with coronavirus and the first responders working on the front lines of the pandemic.

For the live-streamed benefit concert on Sunday, Camila Cabello performed a subtle rendition of her recent single "My Oh My," which is considered a party anthem. The former "Fifth Harmony" singer was joined by her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who has been quarantining with her family in Miami, Florida.

Before starting the performance, Mendes gave a shoutout to the "brave nurses and doctors out there working so hard every day," and said: "We're thinking about you so much. Thank you for everything you're doing." Camilla also expressed her gratitude towards the first responders who work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and stated: "We love you, we're in this together, stay safe, stay healthy, stay kind and compassionate with your self and each other. Let's pull through this together like we always do."

The 23-year-old then jumped into the performance, assisted by the "Treat You Better" singer on his acoustic guitar. As the track's featured guest DaBaby wasn't present with them, Cabello showed off her rap skills and rapped his verse by looking at the lyrics on her phone.

The living room concerts hosted by Elton John raises funds for two charities- Feeding America, a non-profit organisation that is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, and First Responders Children's Foundation, which supports the families of first responders.

The concerts that replaced the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards are also available on all Fox digital platforms and TV streaming services like Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV. It also airs on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

Cabello and Mendes, who grew close while working together on their record-breaking track "Señorita," have been dating for almost a year now. The pair who has been spending quality time in Cabello's hometown Miami, recently packed on PDA during their morning stroll on Sunday, reports Mail Online.

While Cabello opted for a handkerchief dress for the sidewalk stroll, Mendes looked striking in a white T-shirt and black shorts. During the walk, the pair indulged a mini makeout session, as Mendes kissed his lady love with one arm tenderly wrapped around her.