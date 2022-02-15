It is believed that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, completely turned a cold shoulder on Meghan Markle after Megxit and worse after the Oprah interview in March 2021.

Royal biographer Tom Bower claimed that from the beginning, the Duchess of Cornwall had her suspicions about the former "Suits" star. She was suspicious of her intentions but remained "tight-lipped" with her opinions for the sake of her stepson, Prince Harry. He added that Meghan Markle "has never liked Camilla" and is certain that the "feelings are reciprocated."

"From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles. She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy," the author told The Sun.

Read more Camilla 'delighted' to replace Meghan Markle in coveted role

He added, "But as in all her conduct, Camilla remained tight-lipped. While watching Charles painfully believe that Harry was intent on publicly humiliating him, Camilla undoubtedly provided the comfort and good advice to reassure her husband that he had done the best he could."

Bower said it was during those conversations with Prince Charles that the Duchess of Cornwall would refer to Meghan Markle as "'that minx'— the self-seeking trouble- maker whose antics will always end in tears."

The author even believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's silence over the announcement that Camilla will be Queen Consort was "deliberate" and an "insult" to the royals. He called it Meghan Markle's "way of declaring war" because she has never liked Camilla.

On the contrary, Andrew Morton claimed that Camilla had been a great support for the Duchess of Sussex when she dated Prince Harry. They reportedly bonded over their love for "sustainable organic food, classical music, architecture, fine wine, and yoga."

They lost their once-close relationship after the Oprah interview, in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused a senior royal of being racist. They refused to name the said royal although there were reports that Prince Charles raised concerns about Archie's skin colour prior to his birth. It is said that Camilla will "never forgive Meghan for what she did to the Prince of Wales."