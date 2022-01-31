Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is reportedly set to replace Meghan Markle as royal patron of the National Theatre in London's South Bank.

The 74-year-old is thought to have been eyeing the position and was "miffed" when it went to the Duchess of Sussex. A source told The Times that she "really wanted it" and so she "was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan."

Now, Camilla will "be all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it first time round." The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles are believed to be close friends with a few stage actresses including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Maggie Smith, and Dame Penelope Keith.

She previously talked about her passion for theatre when she attended the Olivier Awards in October 2020. During the event, she shared her belief in theatre and called it the "cornerstone of a fertile cultural life, a forum for debate and a powerful means of building a community."

"Perhaps more importantly, those of us who believe in the theatre also believe in its resilience. I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and flexibility. Please remain resilient. We need you, and we've missed you," Camilla said in her speech at the event.

Meghan Markle was Patron of London's National Theatre in 2019. Queen Elizabeth II held the position for 45 years before she passed it down to the former "Suits" star. According to The Sun, she only carried out one official duty during her time as Patron and visited the theatre privately before Megxit.

The Duchess of Sussex eventually lost her royal patronages along with Prince Harry when they stepped back from their senior roles in March 2020. Her Majesty once again held the position but she is expected to appoint Camilla in the next few months.

There are worries that Camilla taking on the role of patron of the National Theatre from Meghan Markle could only further fuel the alleged rift between her and the Sussexes. It could reportedly only add to Prince Charles' fear that Prince Harry will release an "excoriating takedown" against his wife through his memoir.