Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall had a special message for young musicians. The 72-year-old royal thanked a group of young musicians who put on a special virtual concert for NHS workers and care members on Friday.

The Duchess of Cornwall lauded the efforts of the musicians who hosted a special online concert for the frontline workers of NHS, Hello reports. "As the patron of the National Youth Orchestra Of Great Britain, I'm so proud that these brilliant young musicians, with the help of the public, are performing Beethoven's Ode to Joy for our wonderful NHS and care workers this evening. A huge thank you all for cheering up the nation," Prince Charles' wife wrote on Twitter.

"Congratulations to all those who took part in the National Youth Orchestra's #NYOdetoJoy performance last night. The Duchess of Cornwall has been Royal Patron of the @NYO_GB since 2013," said the message accompanied by the post.

Congratulations to all those who took part in the National Youth Orchestraâ€™s #NYOdetoJoy performance last night. ðŸŽµ



The Duchess of Cornwall has been Royal Patron of the @NYO_GB since 2013. https://t.co/4mxSlEJBqL — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 18, 2020

The duchess gave a masterclass in comfortable dressing while looking stylish as ever. Britons will remain under three more weeks of lockdown as declared by the government.

Camilla looked chic in her head-to-toe navy ensemble. She opted for a pair of velvet trousers, which she teamed with a round neck jumper that featured epaulettes and elbow patches in bright yellow, adding a pop of colour. The duchess wore matching tassel loafers and a baby blue shirt that contrasted her navy look. Her hair was coiffed to perfection and she added a hint of dark rouge to her lips.

An important part of her outfit was her triangle, which she held in her hand to show her support for the National Youth Orchestra. It is a group of 164 teenagers from across the UK who are "sharing musical joy with people who need it the most".

The group performed Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" to NHS and care workers and invited musicians from all over to participate via social media.