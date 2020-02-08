Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall looked resplendent in a blue co-ords. She was visiting Maggie's at The Royal Marsden hospital in Sutton, Greater London recently. The 72-year-old duchess is the president of Maggies since 2008.

Prince Charles' wife was seen walking through the garden with the landscaper Piet Oudolf during a visit to Maggie's. Camilla braved the cold in a blue skirt and tweed jacket combination. The jacket featured statement buttons and silk patches at the pockets and collar, Hello reports.

The royal styled her chic outfit with sheer tights, boots. She accessorised with a diamond necklace and matching earrings. Her earrings were by high-end jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels. She has been wearing this style for many years.

To save herself from the cold, Camilla wore gloves. Her go-to 'Mini Venice' bag by DeMellier was missing. Her famous blonde hair was styled in a bouffant, bouncy style for the event.

Earlier in the day, the duchess visited the closed Downview Prison in Sutton, Surrey, one of 12 women-only institutions in the country.

For Camilla it was been a busy week full of royal engagements. She accompanied Charles on Tuesday evening to Banqueting House in London for a black tie dinner. The couple met Katy Perry and Charles announced her as the new ambassador for his charity foundation. The royal looked stunning in a tulle black and red polka dot dress.

The centre provides free cancer support for those suffering with the illness as well as their family and friends. The event was held to support the work of the British Asian Trust, which aims to offer social support across South Asia.

She has visited 11 Maggies centres across England, Wales and Scotland. The first Maggies Centre was established in Edinburgh in 1996. Now there are 26 centres across the UK and more planned for the future.

