Members of the British royal family are not used to answer the tough questions about Megxit. In the latest, Duchess Camilla was caught off-guard when she was asked about the absence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal affairs.

When the Duchess of Cornwall was visiting Prospect Hospice Swindon in England for the celebration of the organisation's 40th anniversary on Monday, she was asked by a reporter: "Will you miss Harry and Meghan?"

After an awkward pause, the 72-year-old smiled and said. "Hmm. Course" as seen in a video shared on Twitter by ITV's Chris Ship, reports People. Twitter users have been trying to decipher the meaning of the conversation since then. A user wrote: "A look that says "don't be impertinent", more than anything else," while another said: "A look that says, "How can you ask me that question?"

Today The Duchess visited @prospecthospice, of which HRH is President.



The hospice offers a range of services to bring care, comfort and confidence to patients. Carers and family members are also provided with services to support them following the death of a loved one.

A royal family summit last week decided the fate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the British royal family after they decided to step back as the "senior members" of the royal family and split their time in the UK and Canada. After the discussion at the Sandringham estate attended by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Harry, the monarch revealed: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the 93-year-old said in a statement.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," the monarch said.

The Duke this morning at UK-Africa Investment summit 2020.

According to the new changes that will take effect in spring 2020, Meghan and Harry will no longer receive public funds for royal duties, will not use their His/Her Royal Highness titles, and will pay back renovation costs for their Frogmore Cottage home.

After announcing exit from the royal duties, Meghan has returned to Vancouver with eight-month-old son Archie, while Harry is participated in meetings with leaders from three countries at the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday.