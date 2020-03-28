Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has sent out a heartfelt message to women self-isolating at home with their abusive partners. The 72-year-old royal has urged women to seek help if required. Camilla is doing her part to raise awareness about the issue and reach out to victims.

The Duchess took to the official Twitter handle of Clarence House and shared a message and resources for victims, nine.com.au reports.

"This is a hard time for everyone, as we are all asked to stay at home to stay safe. But for some of you it is even harder, because home is not a safe place. I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you," Camilla said.

"If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone. Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic violence charities. Please stay safe and get help," she added.

The mother-of-two ended her plea by asking women that if they felt in immediate danger, they should dial 999 and ask for the police.

Earlier this month, the duchess has also spoken out against domestic violence this month. She was speaking at the Women of the World Festival. IN her speech, Camilla spoke about the "heinous" problems of domestic abuse.

Prince Charles's wife is the president of the organisation, addressed the "corrosive" effect that the issue can have. "I find it almost impossible to think that any friend of mine might be living under that horrific threat, without my knowing it, but that is the power of coercive control and violence in the home. It is characterised by silence – silence from those that suffer – silence from those around them, and silence from those who perpetrate abuse," she said.

"This silence is corrosive; it leaves women, children and men carrying the burden of shame. It prevents them from speaking out about the abuse and it prevents them from getting help. And at its worst it can be fatal," Camilla added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was confirmed that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. The couple is currently self-isolating in his Birkhill home in Balmoral.