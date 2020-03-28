Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour in June stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace gave the information in a statement on Friday. The 93-year-old British monarch has two birthdays, her actual birthday is in April.

"In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Trooping the Colour was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 13. Queen Elizabeth II is set to turn 94 in April. She is joined by all her family members to watch the festivities from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Last year, Prince Louis made his balcony debut and waved at the fly-past, Hello reports.

The monarch's actual birthday is on April 21. But, official celebrations to mark her birthday have often been held on another day, particularly when the date has not been in the summer. The queen's great grandfather King Edward VII, for example, was born on November 9, 1841, but his official birthday was always marked in May or June when there was a greater likelihood of good weather for the Trooping the Colour parade. The tradition is believed to date back to 1748, during King George II's reign.

Currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, garden parties held at the Palace have been cancelled. The Maundy Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor and the Japanese state visit, the weekly Changing of the Guard at the royal palaces is also have been affected. Princess Beatrice has also been forced to cancel her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to take place on Friday, May 29.

The Palace has given an update about the queen's health after Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive on Friday. The monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 98, are self-isolating in Windsor Castle. "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on the 11 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare," a spokesperson said as reported by Hello.

The queen had her weekly audience with Johnson at the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, March 11. Prince Charleshas also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. He and his wife Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall are self-isolating at his Scottish home, Birkhall.