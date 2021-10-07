Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, subtly revealed that Meghan Markle was quickly welcomed into the British Royal Family with this one rare gesture she showed her during one of her first royal engagements.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, it happened days after she married Prince Harry during Prince Charles' 70th birthday party. They were about to leave and Camilla held her hand as she kissed her goodbye. This was said to be a rare gesture of "genuine affection" coming from a member of the royal family who is known to be reserved when it comes to showing public displays of affection.

The author noted this in the updated version of his book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess." He wrote, "On 22 May 2018, when the Duchess of Cornwall, the future queen consort, held the hand of the new Duchess of Sussex during a garden party to celebrate Prince Charles's seventieth birthday at Buckingham Palace, this rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the Royal Family."

"On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton on the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signalling to the watching world that Meghan was now 'one of us,'" Morton continued as quoted by the Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since quit their royal life after they stepped back as senior royals, now famously called Megxit, in March 2020. They are now living in their Montecito mansion in California with their two children: two-year-old Archie and four-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana. They have also since launched Archewell Foundation and made lucrative multi-million dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix to financially support them after they were cut off from the firm's payroll following their exit.

They have also shared explosive details about the British royals in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, which reportedly only further strained their relationship with the family. A source claimed that Camilla will never be able to forgive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because they hurt Prince Charles with Megxit and their accusations against the royals in the interview.