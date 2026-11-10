Canada has launched its long-delayed instant payment system, seven years after its original target date, enabling participating financial providers to exchange, clear and settle payments in real time.

Payments Canada announced the launch of the Real-Time Rail (RTR) on 9 November 2026. CBC News reported that the organisation had initially aimed to introduce the system by 2019.

The network allows participating financial institutions, credit unions and payment service providers to exchange, clear and settle payments securely, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Access at launch is limited to providers that have joined the network.

Faster Access to Money for Businesses

The RTR operates through existing banking and payment channels. It combines instant settlement with real-time cash-flow visibility and more detailed information accompanying transactions.

For businesses awaiting customer payments, faster settlement could mean quicker access to funds needed for day-to-day operations. Henry Kim, a professor at York University's Schulich School of Business, told CBC News that it could help firms facing working-capital shortages.

'You can get paid much faster by other businesses,' he said.

Kim described the launch as progress towards keeping pace with countries that already offer real-time payments, including the US. He also linked the project to Canada's financial sovereignty.

Eight Participants Join at Launch

The initial participants are Wealthsimple, Questbank, Peoples Trust Company, Paramount Commerce, KOHO, DoBusiness.com, Digital Commerce Bank and Bank of America.

Payments Canada said additional participants, including all major Canadian financial institutions, would join in the coming months. It expects the system to reach more than nine in 10 Canadians within its first year of operation. Until more providers join, access will depend on whether a customer's financial provider participates.

Payments Canada owns and operates the system, which it developed alongside CGI, Deloitte Canada, IBM Canada and Interac Corp. Participating organisations can use the infrastructure to develop payment products and services for their customers.

The network uses the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 20022 financial messaging standard. This common format allows payment messages to carry richer transaction information.

Susan E. Hawkins, Payments Canada's president and chief executive officer, called the launch 'the beginning of a new era for payments in our country'.

Fraud Checks Accompany Instant Settlement

Mandatory safeguards include confirmation of payee, available for consumer accounts from launch, alongside a transaction 'safety' score designed to help assess fraud risk.

The system also includes a centralised repository of fraud risks and indicators, as well as a platform for reporting fraud and sharing intelligence. These services supplement participating providers' existing fraud controls.

Payments Canada said the measures provide coordinated protection across the network, while acknowledging that no payment system is entirely immune to risk.

Billions in Savings Remain Projections

Payments Canada cited C.D. Howe Institute estimates that the system's capabilities at launch could generate savings of up to approximately C$14.5 billion (about £7.65 billion).

The projected savings would come from lower processing costs, reduced reliance on cash and cheques, and less 'float': the period during which transferred funds remain temporarily unavailable to the recipient.

Beyond these savings, the release cited expected economic gains of approximately C$16 billion (about £8.44 billion). That figure could rise to approximately C$27 billion (about £14.25 billion) as further functionalities become available.

These figures represent forecast benefits, rather than gains already achieved. Sterling and US dollar equivalents use exchange rates for 10 November 2026.