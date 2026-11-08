Donald Trump called Dana White a 'violent Fighter and Warrior' while announcing that he had offered the Ultimate Fighting Championship chief executive the position of White House press secretary.

Footage of White striking his wife during a December 2022 nightclub confrontation resurfaced following the announcement, bringing renewed attention to an incident for which he publicly apologised.

Political commentator Ed Krassenstein shared the footage on X, questioning White's suitability to speak for the president. 'This is the man who Trump wants to be the White House press secretary,' he wrote, linking the proposed appointment to the incident involving White's wife, Anne.

Trump Proposes UFC Fighters for Press Team

Trump's description appeared in his announcement of the offer, not in a statement about the nightclub incident. He wrote: 'I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.'

Trump also said he wanted six UFC fighters to serve as assistants, adding: 'We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left.' Communications director Steven Cheung encouraged White to accept, reposting the announcement with the message: 'Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!'

White shared an Instagram image of himself behind the White House press briefing podium, captioned 'On to the next chapter.' He also said he planned to meet Trump on Monday, 9 November, without publicly confirming whether he would accept the position.

Asked about balancing the role with his existing responsibilities, he replied: 'Yeah, I got a lot of jobs already.'

Dana White's Trump Ties Span Decades

White's professional relationship with Trump dates back to the early 2000s, when UFC events were held at Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. White subsequently became a prominent political supporter and introduced Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Trump has credited White with introducing him to social-media influencers, describing interviews with young people he had not previously known. The White House also hosted UFC Freedom 250 on 14 June 2026 during celebrations marking 250 years of US independence.

What the December 2022 Video Shows

The confrontation happened on 31 December 2022 at El Squid Roe nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Footage became public in January 2023. Contemporary accounts described White grabbing Anne's wrist before she slapped him, after which White struck her and others intervened.

This is UFC CEO Dana White engaging in a physical altercation with his wife, Anne White, during a New Year’s Eve celebration at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



This is the man who Trump wants to be the White House press secretary. pic.twitter.com/1PPr3Zvf8i — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 7, 2026

'There was a lot of alcohol involved, but that's no excuse,' White said when he publicly addressed the incident, adding that they had apologised to their three children. In her separate statement, Anne described his behaviour as out of character and requested privacy for their family.

White Questioned Over Consequences

Asked in January 2023 about professional consequences, White argued that stepping aside would hurt the company, its employees and fighters. He acknowledged that the criticism he received was deserved, saying: 'All the criticism that I have received this week is 100% warranted.'

White's public comments did not confirm whether he would accept Trump's offer to join his administration. Reports published on Sunday, 8 November, still described his Monday meeting with Trump as forthcoming, without establishing its outcome.