Former Pentagon spokeswoman Dana W. White has addressed the confusion surrounding US President Donald Trump's announcement that he had offered UFC chief executive Dana White the White House press secretary position. In a LinkedIn post over the weekend, she thanked those congratulating her before clarifying that they had mistaken her for her more famous namesake.

The confusion followed Trump's 7 November announcement that he had offered his longtime friend the vacant White House position. The president subsequently described the proposal as a joke, although it had already prompted speculation that he might have confused two people with the same name.

Dana W. White Responds to Trump's Press Secretary Confusion

'To everyone texting me congratulations: thank you, but you have the wrong Dana White,' the former Pentagon official wrote on LinkedIn.

She then drew an amusing distinction between her previous government duties and the world of professional mixed martial arts.

'I've stood at a podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never stood in an octagon. I'd like to keep it that way,' she added.

White previously served as the Pentagon's chief spokeswoman under then-Defence Secretary James Mattis during Trump's first administration. Her experience dealing with journalists made the mistaken congratulations understandable, even if the president's announcement concerned someone else entirely.

She also acknowledged the unusual reversal in public attention, noting that she was accustomed to being confused with her more famous namesake.

'It is nice for once that, that Dana White is being confused with this Dana White,' she wrote.

Her response ended with a gracious message for whoever eventually takes the position.

'Best of luck to the next White House Press Secretary!' she concluded.

Did Trump Mistake Dana W. White for the UFC Boss?

The controversy began when Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday, 7 November, that he wanted the UFC executive to become his next press secretary, describing him as a fighter and warrior.

He even suggested that several prominent fighters could accompany White to the White House as assistants.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), professor and policy consultant Adam Cochran claimed that '"Dana W. White" who ran for public affairs for Sec Def was recommended on a short list for Trump to put as Press Secretary' but the US president 'instead announced "Dana White" of the UFC as Press Secretary.'

Apparently “Dana W. White” who ran public affairs for Sec Def was recommended on a short list for Trump to put as Press Secretary.



Trump has instead announced “Dana White” of the UFC as Press Secretary with our Dana having any idea.



JFC! pic.twitter.com/2W9YgJnzxg — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 7, 2026

The post fuelled online theories that Trump had mistaken her identity. Others questioned whether the UFC executive had ever been the intended candidate.

However, no publicly verified evidence establishes that Trump confused the two individuals or that Dana W. White was under consideration.

Trump addressed the controversy on Sunday, 8 November, telling reporters in Florida that he had been 'only kidding' and was having 'just a little fun'.

The joke continued on Monday, 9 November, when the UFC chief appeared alongside Trump in the White House briefing room.

Asked directly whether he wanted the position, White thanked Trump for the offer before replying, 'I do not want to be in politics.'

Trump jokingly declared himself 'devastated'.

The position remains vacant following Katie Zacharia's departure in October, after just five days in the role. Karoline Leavitt had previously left the position in August.

For now, Trump's actual choice remains unknown, while the other Dana White has already offered the next press secretary good wishes.