Jennifer Welch has publicly accused Turning Point USA of targeting her podcast after a joke about Charlie Kirk's assassination triggered criticism and advertiser withdrawals.

The I've Had It host spoke in a Sunday, 8 November, Instagram video, telling the conservative organisation to 'f*** all the way off'. The confrontation followed controversy over a clip featuring Welch and co-host Angie Sullivan.

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it" again to him. pic.twitter.com/uRyw46pWyt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 6, 2026

In the 5 November episode, the pair discussed social media reactions to the US midterm elections. Welch read a post saying, 'We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.' Both hosts laughed. Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, was shot dead in September 2025.

The exchange was removed from the episode, according to Variety, but clips circulated widely online. Welch had read another person's words rather than originating the joke, a distinction that did little to quiet criticism of the hosts' laughter.

Welch Accuses Turning Point USA of a Campaign

On Saturday, 7 November, Welch and Sullivan apologised on Instagram, describing the joke as insensitive and saying they should not have laughed. They added that gun violence was not funny, regardless of political differences, and said they had donated to Everytown for Gun Safety.

The next day, Welch challenged Turning Point USA over what she characterised as an effort to damage the podcast through pressure on sponsors. She questioned why the group was spearheading the backlash and claimed it wanted to demonstrate to donors that it could defeat liberal critics following the midterms.

That allegation has not been independently established. A public campaign urging companies to reconsider their advertising relationships emerged after the clip spread, but participation in the backlash does not, by itself, establish that Turning Point USA directed it.

Dear Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan,Thanks for the video, but it’s not that hard. Just don’t legitimize political violence.You can blame me or Turning Point all you want, but we’re not the reason all your sponsors are fleeing. You are.Your lack of remorse is the least surprising thing of all. I never once expected you to listen to me. But maybe, just maybe, you’ll listen to all the brands that no longer want to be associated with you. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 8, 2026

Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Point USA spokesperson and co-host of The Charlie Kirk Show, disputed Welch's interpretation. Writing on X, he said the organisation was 'not the reason all your sponsors are fleeing. You are.'

Welch rejected Kolvet's suggestion that he might listen to an apology. She explained that somebody close to her had died from gun violence two years earlier and said her apology reflected her own commitment to advocating gun reform, rather than an attempt to satisfy him.

Advertisers Distance Themselves From Podcast

Companies have issued statements clarifying or ending their relationship with the podcast I've Had It following criticism of remarks made on the show.

Cash App said it was no longer a sponsor of the podcast. Eyewear company Zenni said it had cancelled advertising and was reviewing its placements against brand safety standards.

Pet retailer Chewy said it neither sponsored nor supported the podcast and added that it condemned violence. Bedding brand Boll & Branch said it did not currently advertise with the show and would not do so in future. The available statements do not show that every company ended an active contract specifically because of the controversy.

Fitness subscription service Ladder said on Sunday that it no longer sponsored or supported the podcast. The company said that making light of a death, particularly one involving violence, conflicted with its values.

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk and chief executive of Turning Point USA, separately criticised people treating political assassination as entertainment. Her statement referred to wider jokes and commentary and did not mention hosts Jennifer Welch or Angie Sullivan by name.

The controversy has raised questions over how far the hosts' apology satisfies critics and the extent to which advertiser decisions were influenced by external pressure campaigns.