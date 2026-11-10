Katie Zacharia has denied claims she is seeking a return as White House press secretary, accusing anonymous Washington sources of spreading 'fake news' on Monday, 9 November 2026.

The denial followed a report alleging she wanted to reclaim the role she held for five days in October.

It came as President Donald Trump's administration adjusted to a change in White House leadership, while the press secretary's post remained vacant.

Her Response: 'DC Beltway Lies'

In an X post, Zacharia criticised what she called 'DC beltway lies' and reporters who relied on anonymous sources. 'I'm not auditioning for the role,' she wrote, dismissing claims that she wanted her old job back as 'utterly fake'.

She also accused outlets spreading the allegations of being 'complicit in the fake news machine'. The remarks followed a New York Post report published earlier on 9 November, citing three unnamed people close to Trump.

According to the Post, several Trump advisers believed Zacharia was trying to impress the president and his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller. The claims concerned her recent appearances rather than any confirmed application or official discussions about reinstatement.

We’ve reached the point where @TMZ is correcting DC beltway lies from “anonymous sources.”



Reporters and outlets pushing abject falsehoods from anonymous sources are complicit in the fake news machine—and a big reason Americans no longer trust the media.



I’m not auditioning for… — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) November 9, 2026

The newspaper cited her work on Right Side Broadcasting Network's election-night coverage and a visit to Mar-a-Lago. According to the Post's sources, one person believed she hoped Trump would notice her television performance. Another suggested she had merely joked about returning.

The sources offered conflicting accounts of her intentions. Their claims did not establish that Zacharia was formally being considered for the position, and she disputed the report directly.

'I maintain a loyal and great relationship with the President, but this story is utterly fake,' Zacharia told TMZ. She subsequently shared the outlet's coverage on X, reinforcing her public denial.

The White House announced on 6 November that Miller would replace Susie Wiles as chief of staff, effective 9 November. His appointment gave the speculation fresh political context but did not substantiate the claims about Zacharia.

The Story Behind Zacharia's Five-Day Tenure

Zacharia took over from Karoline Leavitt on 12 October after her predecessor left the administration in August to focus on family. Her first briefing on 13 October lasted approximately 14 minutes and included just three questions, prompting criticism of her performance.

Questions also arose about her legal credentials. CBS News reported that Zacharia, a graduate of Pepperdine University's law school, acknowledged failing the California bar examination in 2011.

She defended her use of the title 'lawyer', saying she had worked in international transactional law in China. The White House called her 'uniquely qualified', but she was removed from the press secretary role on 16 October.

As of 10 November, Trump had not announced a permanent replacement. Over the weekend, he floated UFC president and chief executive Dana White for the position before saying he had been joking.

White joined Trump in the White House briefing room on Monday, 9 November. At the start of the session, White jokingly asked reporters who wanted to put the first question to him. When the president raised the offer again, White declined, saying he did not want to enter politics.