More than 2.65 million Americans caught up in the OneTouchPoint data breach have until 16 November 2026 to claim up to $5,000 (£3,732) each in compensation under a class action settlement, after personal data was exposed in an incident first reported in April 2022.

Those notified as eligible can pursue payments for documented financial losses and time spent dealing with the fallout, or opt for a smaller flat sum without providing evidence.

The settlement follows a legal challenge accusing the marketing and communications company of failing to implement sufficient cybersecurity safeguards, although OneTouchPoint has not admitted any wrongdoing and has agreed to settle to avoid further court action. The total size of the settlement fund has not been disclosed.

The highest payouts are reserved for people who can show serious knock-on effects such as identity theft or fraud. Others may claim for smaller out-of-pocket expenses and time spent addressing the breach, while a separate $75 (£56) option is available without proof of loss.

Why OneTouchPoint Is Paying Out Over a Data Breach

According to a report citing court documents, more than 2.65 million individuals were affected by the April 2022 breach. That figure describes the reported scale of the incident, rather than a confirmed number of people whose personal information was compromised.

The distinction is relevant to those receiving settlement notices. Class members notified by settlement administrators are identified as eligible to participate, although it has not been confirmed that every recipient's information was compromised as part of the breach.

Plaintiffs argued that OneTouchPoint had a legal duty to protect its customers and that stronger cybersecurity could have prevented the incident. Those allegations formed part of the case against the company, but they are not findings that OneTouchPoint violated that duty or that a particular safeguard would have prevented the breach.

OneTouchPoint agreed to settle without admitting wrongdoing. The total value of the settlement fund has not been disclosed, even though the terms outline several categories of potential payments to class members.

How Much OneTouchPoint Claimants Could Receive

Eligible class members claiming ordinary losses may seek up to $500 (approximately £3,732). Bank fees and communication charges are among the expenses identified under that category, but payments depend on the losses claimed rather than an automatic award of the full amount.

Those claiming extraordinary losses may seek up to $5,000 (approximately £3,732). Identity theft and fraud are given as examples, although the available terms do not explain precisely how each claim will be evaluated or what circumstances would qualify for the maximum.

People seeking reimbursement for either category must provide documents supporting their losses. Bank statements, receipts and other financial records are among the examples of evidence that claimants can submit.

That documentation requirement matters particularly for the highest advertised payment. The $5,000 (approximately £3,732) figure is a ceiling for qualifying extraordinary losses, not a flat sum available to every person who receives a settlement notice.

Class members may also claim compensation for lost time. The payment rate is $25 (approximately £19) per hour for up to four hours, meaning a maximum of $100 (approximately £75) under that category.

Alternatively, they can claim $75 (approximately £56) without documenting financial losses or lost time. The available information does not specify whether different reimbursement categories can be combined, so the individual maximums should not be treated as a single overall payout.

Credit Monitoring And Key Deadlines For Claimants

The settlement includes a benefit beyond financial reimbursement. It also offers all class members two years of free credit monitoring services.

For those considering a claim, the distinction between documented losses and the $75 (approximately £56) alternative is important. A person seeking reimbursement for bank charges, fraud-related expenses or other qualifying losses will need supporting records. The alternative payment does not require that documentation.

Claims must be submitted by 16 November 2026. A settlement approval hearing is scheduled for 18 November 2026, two days after the filing deadline. Payments are expected to be distributed following the hearing, but no exact distribution date has been provided.

The available information also does not explain how class members should submit their claims. The approval hearing remains the next scheduled step in the process, and the outcome of that hearing is not established in the reporting.