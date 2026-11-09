A Cuban migrant who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election is appealing to Democrats for help returning to the United States after spending months in detention in the Central African Republic, where he alleges deportees face illness, harsh conditions, and uncertain legal status.

Yasmany Moreno, 32, joined other Cuban deportees in sharing videos after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. The group urged lawmakers to intervene, alleging they had been transferred to Africa against their will and without proper immigration procedures.

Former Trump Supporter Appeals to Democrats

Moreno described the group's circumstances in a video he recently shared on social media. 'We are asking the Democrats now that they have won to please look at the situation we are in, which they brought us into without the proper process towards the Central African Republic. They brought us in tied up, we are still detained in the centres here, we have no papers, we are sick, all of us with stomach malaria,' he said.

Another Cuban, José Miguel Hernández, demanded their return to American territory, insisting they had been taken to Africa against their will. 'What we are asking for is to be returned,' Hernández said. 'We were brought here by force; we were brought down by force, and what we are asking of the Democrats is to take us back and respect our due process,' he added.

Deportees Describe Hardship and Plead for Help

Esperanza Toscano Gómez, another member of the group, congratulated Democrats on their electoral success and appealed to former President Barack Obama. 'We are going through the hardship of the century,' she said.

She invoked the humanitarian arrangements established for Cuban migrants stranded in Central America in 2015 and 2016, urging a similar intervention to help those now detained in Africa. 'What you did in Panama, please do the same for us here in Africa, because we are people; we are human,' she pleaded.

Toscano Gómez disputed suggestions that the deportees were criminals, claiming that members of the group had no felony convictions. Her assertion could not be independently verified.

From Trump Voter to Deportation Detainee

Moreno's is the group's most extensively documented case. He arrived in the United States by boat in 2016 and received humanitarian parole. His subsequent application for residency under the Cuban Adjustment Act was denied.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him in May 2025 before he was deported to Bangui on 30 July 2026, according to CiberCuba. Despite supporting Trump during the presidential election, Moreno said in October that he felt betrayed by the administration's immigration crackdown.

Legal Battle Clouds Their Future

The transfers have raised questions about immigration procedures and the legal protections available to migrants deported to third countries. By late October, approximately 170 migrants of various nationalities had reportedly been transferred to the Central African Republic across at least four flights, according to CiberCuba.

The outlet reported that lawyers representing the deportees were exploring humanitarian visas that could allow some to relocate to Costa Rica, Panama or Guyana while pursuing their immigration cases. Democrats' victories could bring greater congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration's immigration policies when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.