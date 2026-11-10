President Donald Trump's unexpected proposal to make UFC chief Dana White his White House press secretary has drawn attention to Dana W. White, a former Pentagon spokesperson whom online commentators have speculated may have been the intended candidate. The theory spread after Trump's 7 November announcement, although no evidence has established that the president confused the two.

The speculation followed Trump's public offer to his longtime friend, accompanied by a suggestion that mixed martial arts champions could serve as press office assistants. By Sunday, 8 November, Trump had said he was joking. At a White House appearance on Monday, 9 November, the UFC executive said he did not want to enter politics.

Who Is Dana W. White, the Former Pentagon Spokesperson?

Dana W. White is a communications and strategic advisory professional whose government experience includes serving as chief Pentagon spokesperson during Trump's first administration. According to her official Department of Defense biography, she served as Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, advising then-Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and his deputy on media relations, public engagement and departmental communications.

Her responsibilities extended well beyond television briefings. She guided public affairs policy across the armed forces and oversaw the Defense Media Activity, which produced information for military personnel, civilian staff and their families.

Before joining the Pentagon, White founded 1055 Grady, a strategic communications consultancy. She also held a senior communications position at the Renault-Nissan Alliance in Paris and worked on the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Earlier roles included advising John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign on foreign policy, writing editorials for The Wall Street Journal in Hong Kong and working on Taiwan policy at the Pentagon. She also held positions at the Heritage Foundation, Fox News and the House Republican Conference.

Her professional website lists subsequent work with Hyundai Motor North America, Ankura and Juno Collective. Her career includes substantial experience in government communications, corporate strategy and public affairs, although there is no confirmation that she was considered for the White House position.

Dana W. White Shortlist Claim Fuels Online Speculation

Journalist Adam Cochran suggested on X that Dana W. White had been recommended for a press secretary shortlist, but Trump had instead named the UFC executive. However, Cochran provided no publicly verifiable evidence to substantiate the claim.

Apparently “Dana W. White” who ran public affairs for Sec Def was recommended on a short list for Trump to put as Press Secretary.



Trump has instead announced “Dana White” of the UFC as Press Secretary with our Dana having any idea.



JFC! pic.twitter.com/2W9YgJnzxg — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 7, 2026

The possible mix-up prompted comparisons with the 2020 Four Seasons Total Landscaping episode. One X user asked whether Trump had 'pulled a Four Seasons Total Landscaping', while another speculated that the president had never intended to offer the UFC boss the job.

Other commenters debated whether White's professional experience and background would have influenced her chances of securing the position. However, these discussions reflected online speculation rather than evidence of the White House's selection process.

White herself acknowledged the confusion on LinkedIn, thanking those who had congratulated her before clarifying that they had the wrong Dana White. She noted that she had faced questions from the Pentagon press corps but had never entered an octagon.

Trump's own explanation was different. During Monday's briefing, he said he had been 'sort of kidding' when he floated his friend for the position. Asked directly whether he wanted the job, the UFC chief replied, 'I do not want to be in politics.'

The White House has not confirmed that Dana W. White was shortlisted, leaving Cochran's central allegation unsubstantiated.