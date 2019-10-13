Canada was scheduled to play against Namibia in Kamaishi, Japan on Saturday. However, the projected trajectory of super typhoon Hagibis resulted in the cancellation of the match. In the wake of the destruction caused by the storm, members of Team Canada were seen helping out in the recovery and cleanup operations.

The official Rugby World Cup twitter account hailed the Canadians' actions as reflective of the "true values of the game." In the video, Rugby players could be seen picking up debris and shovelling mud off the streets in what looks like a residential area of Japan.

The athletes were dumping mud into sacks, in an effort to clear the streets. The team was in good spirits, despite the cancellation of their final Pool Stage match in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Canada failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition, after only managing to secure 2 points in the Pool Stage. They lie in dead last in Pool B, but they have won the hearts of millions of people around the world due to the viral cleanup video. Their opponent in the cancelled match, Namibia, is also out of the competition after finishing just above Canada in the rankings.

Following the cancellation of their match in Kamaishi, @RugbyCanada players headed out to help with recovery efforts, showing the true values of the game.



Amazing scenes and brilliant to see from the team. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/jdXQlyD2ZM — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

Despite several cancellations on Saturday, it was business as usual on Sunday. After the conclusion of the Pool stage matches, the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals have been set. Only eight teams remain and one of them is a step closer to winning the coveted trophy.

The quarter-final schedule is as follows:

Quarter-final 1: England vs. Australia

Date: Saturday 19 October, 16:15 (JPN local)

Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture

Quarter-final 2: New Zealand vs. Ireland

Date: Saturday 19 October, 19:15 (JPN local)

Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo

Quarter-final 3: Wales vs. France

Date: Sunday 20 October, 16:15 (JPN local)

Venue:Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture

Quarter-final 4: Japan vs. South Africa

Date: Sunday 20 October, 19:15 (JPN local)

Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo

Host nation Japan is delighted to have qualified into the quarter-finals after defeating Scotland on Sunday night. Street parties have erupted in the popular Shibuya district in Tokyo. They will be facing Rugby powerhouse South Africa in the next round and it remains to be seen how far the home team advantage can take them.