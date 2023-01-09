Pen Farthing, a former marine working to rescue animals from Afghanistan, has been evacuated because of Prince Harry's latest claims about his time in the country.

Prince Harry, in his memoir "Spare," claimed that he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. "So, my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," reads an excerpt from the Spanish version of the memoir. He described the killings as taking "chess pieces" off the board.

The claims were made public after a Spanish-language version of the book mistakenly went on sale in Spain days before its official publication.

Farthing has lashed out at the royal for his claims about the Taliban fighters and said that he had to leave his base because of Prince Harry.

"To the idiots who made dumbass comments in support of #PrinceHarry in my tweet, know I have had to evac from #Kabul tonight in case of potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like me in the wake of his badly judged memoir. the animals suffer not me. You happy?" he wrote in a Tweet posted last night.

Farthing spent at least 18 months rescuing animals after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021. His work has reportedly come to a halt because of Prince Harry.

Taliban leader Anas Haqqani also responded to Prince Harry's claims and slammed him for calling those he killed "chess pieces."

"Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return," Haqqani said in a tweet. He added: "Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes."

"Spare" is set for release on Jan. 10. But several online publications have already gained early access to the book and released excerpts from it.

In another excerpt from the book, the Duke of Sussex said his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan Markle at Nottingham Cottage in 2019 and that it left him with scrapes and bruises.