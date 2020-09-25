Cardi B's DM is flooded with messages after she revealed her newly single status, but the rapper is in no mood to start dating anytime soon.

In a conversation with her followers on OnlyFans on Wednesday, Cardi B revealed that she has not started dating after filing for divorce from Offset, reports People. The 27-year-old started the live video on the subscription-based service by talking about her divorce, saying: "You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave."

The "WAP" rapper, who had previously denied the rumours that the split happened because Offset was cheating on her, confessed on OnlyFans that she was afraid about the chances of it happening in the future.

"I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait (for) another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave," the musician said.

The Grammy-winner further said that she could "rebirth" herself after ending her marriage of three years with the "Clout" rapper while noting: "I could date any man I want."

However, the rapper clarified that she is taking a break before returning to the dating scene as she is too busy with her professional commitments. She said: "My DMs are flooded. I don't actually want to date nobody. I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy."

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset at an Atlanta courthouse last week citing "irreconcilable differences." The rapper wants to co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

While talking to her subscribers, Cardi once again clarified that she has no bad blood with her estranged husband. She said: "I don't have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all. I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me."

The musician had addressed her split in a recent live on Instagram as well, where she clarified that she is "not hurt" about the divorce. She said: "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."

Refuting the reports that the marriage ended because Offset was expecting a baby with another woman, Cardi explained the real reason: "I just got tired of f—ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."