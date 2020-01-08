Cardi B is clearly not happy with the decisions being taken by the US President Donald Trump, and says she would like to apply for Nigerian citizenship instead.

The rapper expressed concerns about rising US-Iran tension and ciriticised Donald Trump's moves against Iran as his "dumbest" to-date. Taking to Twitter on Friday to react to the stream of memes on the social media that speculates on the possibility of another world war, Cardi wrote, "Naaaaa these memes are f***in but s**t ain't no joke! ... Specially being from New York."

"Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I'm filing for my Nigerian citizenship," the singer further wrote in the tweet.

The Grammy-Award winning artist whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, further tweeted about picking a tribe and posted a picture of her in traditional Nigerian headgear. Cardi also posted an edited picture of her husband Offset in traditional Nigerian clothes requesting her followers to convince him to move with her.

Cardi's fans supported her in the decision and even suggested different names for her and her daughter Kulture for their new citizenship. One of the names fans suggested for her was Chioma, which translates to 'Good God' in the Igbom dialect, that she had claimed she adopted during her visit to Nigeria last month, reports Mail Online. In a later tweet, the "I Like It" rapper said to fans: "Let's settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat." Cardi B was in Africa last month for concerts in Nigeria and Ghana.

The potential relocation of the 27-year-old to Nigeria was also welcomed by a Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of Diaspora in Nigeria, who told her in a tweet, "As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can't wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It's an indescribable experience."

The Iran-US conflict started after the POTUS ordered the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani outside of Baghdad last week.