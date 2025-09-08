Carlo Acutis, dubbbed 'God's Influencer', has officially become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint following his canonisation on 7 September 2025. Acutis' story has attracted much interest over the years.

For many, the young saint is a beacon of faith in the digital age. However, some still believe that Acutis' journey to sainthood happened all too quickly.

Acutis' Relatively Brief Journey To Sainthood

Acutis was a devout Catholic throughout his life. At a young age, he created websites for various Catholic organisations, including one that chronicled various Eucharistic miracles. His knack for coding was evident at a young age, even as he balanced typical teenage interests like participating in sports and playing video games. Acutis' young life was cut short after being diagnosed with leukaemia. He died shortly after in 2006 at just 15 years old.

Not long after that, miracles attributed to Acutis began to emerge. The first miracle recognised by the Church occurred in 2013 when a young Brazilian boy born with a defect in his pancreas was completely healed. Acutis' second miracle involved a Costa Rican woman who recovered from a serious head injury following a bicycle accident in 2022. The late Pope Francis formally recognised Acutis' second miracle in 2024, paving the way for his sainthood.

Critics Question the Speed and Substance of His Canonisation

Despite widespread celebration, Acutis' canonisation has not been without controversy. Some theologians have raised issues regarding Acutis' Catholic work, particularly his website. 'A young person who is enthusiastic about the Eucharistic celebration is a beautiful thing,' professor Andrea Grillo of the Pontifical Athenaeum of Sant'Anselmo told CNN. 'But if he is looking to collect "Eucharistic miracles," then he is on the wrong track and must be guided in an authoritative manner.'

Others have pointed to the influence of Acutis' family. A report from CBS Evening News has noted Acutis' 'family wealth and relentless promotion of his cause' over the years. His father, Andrea, serves as chairman at an Italian insurance company, while his mother, Antonia Salzano, works in her family's publishing business.

Mother Defends Acutis' Legacy

Amid the scrutiny, Salzano had always been outspoken about her support for her son throughout his canonisation journey. She has sat down for interviews and released a book about Acutis entitled The Secret of My Son. She also credits her late son for opening her eyes to the Catholic faith. 'I was so ignorant, terribly ignorant,' Salzano said in an interview posted by the Diocese of Erie.

Acutis' mother had also been known to carry pieces of relics with her, strands of her late son's hair, which she gave to churches. In a 2022 interview with Aleteia, Salzano explained, 'Relics are useful because the saints, who have many merits in Heaven, can intercede so that the Lord may grant miracles.'

Salzano has also defended her late son against claims that Acutis wasn't particularly religious while he was still alive. Following a report from The Economist, Salzano told OPB, 'I speak to stop nonsense spreading around about Carlo. I want to make sure everything is said about him in the proper way. Carlo is an instrument of God.'