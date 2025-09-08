KEY POINTS Pier Giorgio Frassati is a newly canonised saint who passed away in 1925.

He is recognised as a global patron for the youth and athletes.

Pier Giorgio Frassati was canonised alongside teen saint Carlo Acutis during a ceremony at the Vatican on 7 September 2025. It marked the culmination of a long process for the saint who has come to be known as the 'Man of the Beatitudes.'

Despite his lifelong devotion to his faith, Frassati faced a rather challenging journey to sainthood, one that spanned decades following his death in 1925. At one point, his canonisation was even halted by the Vatican.

Born Into Privilege, But Chose To Serve the Poor

Frassati was born to a prominent family in Turin, Italy, in 1901. He was the son of painter Adelaide Ametis and Alfredo Frassati, the founder of the newspaper La Stampa. His father also served as a senator and later as Italy's Ambassador to Germany.

Despite his family's power and influence, Pier Giorgio dedicated his life to his Catholic faith from a young age. As a teenager, he joined several religious organisations, including the Marian Sodality and the St. Vincent de Paul Society, where he became deeply involved in serving the poor. Such was Pier Giorgio's devotion to the marginalised that he even gave away his bus fare to those in need and made his way home on foot.

In many ways, Pier Giorgio was a typical young man. He loved mountain climbing with friends, and had a deep appreciation for art, opera and poetry, particularly Dante.

Pier Giorgio would continue his charitable work even as he studied to become a mining engineer at the Royal Polytechnic University of Turin. But tragedy struck just as he was about to finish university. Pier Giorgio was diagnosed with polio and died shortly after at age 24.

The Church Previously Halted His Canonisation

Following his death, a huge crowd gathered to attend his funeral, much to the surprise of Pier Giorgio's family, who were unaware of his work for the poor. In 1938, Belgian Cardinal Joseph Cardijn sent a petition for Pier Giorgio's beatification to Pope Pius XI after the healing of a man named Domenico Sellan in 1933. Sellan has become paralysed and terminally ill after suffering from tubercular disease of the spine. He was miraculously cured after praying to Pier Giorgio.

However, in 1941, allegations questioning Pier Giorgio's morality emerged, prompting Pope Pius XII to put his canonisation on hold. Pier Giorgio's sister, Luciana Frassati, would eventually succeed in clearing her brother's name.

Pier Giorgio was declared Venerable in 1987, and Pope John Paul II would go on to recognise him as the 'Man of the Beautitudes'. The Vatican formally approved Sellan's miracle in 1989, paving the way for Pier Giorgio's beatification in 1990.

In 2024, the late Pope Francis officially recognised Pier Giorgio's second miracle, which involves a seminarian. The seminarian prayed to Pier Giorgio after severely injuring his Achilles tendon in a basketball game. 'He was in the chapel crying during his novena, and he felt this tremendous warmth in his ankle,' former Vatican official Monsignor Robert Sarno told the Catholic News Agency. An MRI later confirmed that the seminarian was completely healed.

Ahead of his canonisation, Pier Giorgio's incorrupt body was brought to Rome, where his casket was put on display until early August. Today, St. Pier Giorgio Frassati rests at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Turin, where the Holy Shroud can also be found.