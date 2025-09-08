Torrential downpours, flooding risks, and power outages are forecast across swathes of the UK, as the Met Office issued yellow thunderstorm warnings across large parts of England and Wales.

Rain and thunderstorms are currently moving from the south coast, triggering alerts across the South West, West Midlands, and parts of Wales. Disruption to transport, power supplies, and daily activity is likely as the unsettled weather intensifies.

Advice From the Met Office

The Met Office issued a public statement saying: 'A band of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move north across the area giving one to two hours of intense rain before clearing northwards. Some places could receive 30–40mm of rain in this time, along with a risk of frequent lightning and hail.'

Officials added that people should be aware of changing conditions. Yellow warnings may be updated or escalated depending on how the storm system develops through the afternoon. Residents and travellers in the affected areas are advised to stay up to date with the local forecast.

Where Will Thunderstorms Hit?

The yellow weather warning was issued for a wide stretch of southern and central England. The system began over Devon and Dorset early on 7 September 2025, before moving northwards through Somerset, Bristol, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, and into parts of Wales and the West Midlands.

The areas under warning include Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, where conditions are expected to worsen through the morning. By midday, further showers and thunderstorms are forecast to affect communities from the South West coast inland.

According to the Met Office, between 12:00 and 16:00 BST, some locations may receive up to 40mm of rain in a short period. This level of rainfall is considered intense and may lead to flash flooding. Residents in flood-prone zones have been urged to prepare for rapidly rising water levels.

The warning also flags the risk of sudden flooding of roads, homes, and businesses. Power cuts may occur due to lightning strikes or damaged infrastructure. Travel delays are expected on roads, rail and public transport, especially in low-lying or rural areas.

What Does a Yellow Warning Mean?

A yellow weather warning is issued when severe weather could cause disruption to daily life. While not as critical as amber or red warnings, it signals a need for awareness and preparation. It does not guarantee damage or danger, but highlights that conditions may become hazardous.

For today, the Met Office expects rainfall to be the main concern. With some towns and cities possibly seeing a significant amount of rain in under two hours, drainage systems could become overwhelmed. This increases the chance of temporary road closures and flooded properties.

Transport and Infrastructure Impacts

Local authorities and transport operators have been advised to monitor the situation closely. Drivers are warned to expect poor visibility and surface water on roads. Rail and bus services could face delays or cancellations where routes become affected by flooding or electrical failure.

Homes and small businesses are also at risk of water damage, particularly in low-lying neighbourhoods. The public is urged to secure outdoor items and avoid unnecessary travel during the worst of the storm.

As the system continues to track northwards, more counties may be added to the warning list. Residents in the path of the storm are advised to take precautions now to reduce potential damage and disruption.