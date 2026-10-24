Carrie Underwood faced online criticism over her appearance at the Dolly Parton tribute on Wednesday, 21 October, with one Instagram commenter calling her 'frightening'. The supplied report describes divided reactions to her participation in the celebration, including comments labelling her look a 'Mar-a-Lago face' and objections linked to her perceived politics.

The criticism followed backlash over Underwood's decision to perform at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. At the tribute, CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, she closed the programme with Parton's 1973 song I Will Always Love You.

Carrie Underwood Faces Scrutiny At Dolly Tribute

The supplied report describes Underwood wearing a strapless pale pink-and-white ballgown decorated with floral embroidery and sparkling details. Some commenters concentrated on her make-up and bronzed complexion, while others questioned her inclusion in the event.

'They went through a lot of orange spray paint at this event,' one commenter joked, according to the report. Another stated, 'The Mar-a-Lago face coming in strong for Carrie Underwood,' associating her appearance with figures in Trump's political orbit.

Those remarks reflected individual commenters' opinions. Others criticised what they described as 'cruel' treatment of the singer, maintaining that she looked fine and had not substantially altered her appearance.

The political objections also rested on commenters' interpretations of her inauguration appearance. The supplied material states that Underwood has not directly expressed support for Trump.

Carrie Underwood and the Mar-a-Lago Face Label

Vanity Fair described the cosmetic aesthetic associated with the label as featuring high brows and 'cartoonishly inflated lips', alongside frozen-looking skin and eyes appearing pulled sideways and upwards. That general description does not establish that Underwood has undergone any particular procedure.

Express U.S. reported that some fans believed Underwood had been 'MAGA-fied'. Dr Gizem Seymenoglu told the outlet that the singer's brows appeared more 'elevated' and suggested she may have had 'Botox around the outer eye area.'

Seymenoglu also suggested that Underwood's lifted, naturally full appearance 'might be more consistent with biostimulatory injectables which work gradually by encouraging the skin to produce more collagen over time.'

The doctor discussed possible skin-tightening treatments too. These were speculative observations about Underwood's appearance, rather than confirmation of treatment. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the suggested cosmetic procedures.

Underwood's explanation for accepting the inauguration invitation concerned her country and the occasion. She stated that she felt honoured to 'sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.'

'I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,' she added.

Carrie Underwood Receives Praise For Closing Performance

People Magazine reported that Underwood received a standing ovation for her closing tribute. Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley reportedly joined her on stage for the chorus, while the supplied report describes viewers praising her as the 'perfect person' to conclude the show.

Underwood has also spoken about her admiration for Parton. As reported by Nicki Swift, Underwood stated, 'If you ask me to talk about one artist that I want to be like, not just in music or voice or not just in any one area, I would choose Dolly Parton.'

Parton had introduced Underwood as a 'dear friend' and praised her 'compassion, kindness, generosity, and, most of all, the powerful faith that we both share.'