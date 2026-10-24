Nile guitarist and vocalist Karl Sanders has ruled out further onstage headbanging after undergoing neck surgery on 1 October 2026. In a social media statement on Thursday, 22 October, the death metal musician said doctors had warned that worsening spinal problems could cause permanent damage, including paralysis.

The announcement followed months of troubling symptoms. Sanders said he had been experiencing pain from pressure on his spinal cord and nerves before developing constant numbness in his right hand earlier this year. That change convinced him surgery could no longer wait.

Although decades of headbanging were among the factors he identified, Sanders did not attribute his condition to performing alone. He also cited disc degeneration, a martial arts injury sustained 11 years ago and prolonged stress.

Karl Sanders Reveals Doctors' Warning Before Spinal Surgery

In his statement, Sanders said scans had shown severe narrowing around his spinal cord, as well as signs of injury to the cord itself. His doctors advised that an operation was necessary, according to the musician.

Without treatment, he said, he faced further permanent damage and a 'very real risk of paralysis'.

The warning was serious, but it was not a report that Sanders had become paralysed. Nor did his statement establish that paralysis would certainly have occurred if he had delayed treatment. His account describes the risks his doctors told him they were trying to prevent.

Sanders underwent multilevel spinal fusion surgery on 1 October. He explained that surgeons removed damaged discs and bone pressing on his spinal cord. Donor bone was placed between several vertebrae, which were then secured with a metal plate and screws.

He even found room for a joke about the additional metal in his body, an appropriately fitting observation for someone who has spent decades performing death metal.

The description of the surgery came directly from Sanders. The details of his medical examinations and treatment have not been independently confirmed through published medical records.

Karl Sanders Details His Recovery and Nile's European Tour

Sanders said the operation went well, with neck and shoulder pain beginning to ease and his throat healing. Recovery nevertheless remains part of his daily routine.

He reported walking between two and three miles each day and attending occupational therapy for his right hand three times a week. He has also continued playing guitar while following his doctors' instructions.

The musician plans to rejoin Nile for the Underworld Europe Tour 2026. The opening concert is scheduled for 29 November at Fuzz Club in Athens, Greece, according to the venue's event listing.

A London appearance is also advertised for 12 December at The Dome. The concerts follow the band's tenth studio album, The Underworld Awaits Us All, released by Napalm Records in August 2024.

Sanders' aim to return should not be confused with confirmation that rehabilitation is finished or that he has received medical clearance for every aspect of touring. He has not announced when therapy for his right hand will end.

Karl Sanders Says His Headbanging Days Are Over

One decision about future performances, however, is already firm. 'I won't be doing any more onstage headbanging', Sanders told followers, adding that he had done more than his share during his career.

He made clear that abandoning the movement does not mean giving up music. Sanders described recording and performing as work he loves, while also acknowledging that touring is how he earns a living. As he put it, 'metal doesn't come with paid medical leave'.

Some fans responded with messages of support. In a 23 October discussion on Reddit's r/TechnicalDeathMetal community, one commenter wrote, 'Oof speedy recovery Karl! Legend'. Others wished him well or expressed concern about the surgery.

For now, Sanders is continuing his rehabilitation alongside preparations for Nile's forthcoming shows. He has expressed confidence about returning to the stage, but has not supplied a date for completing treatment.

The band's next scheduled stop remains Athens on 29 November. Whether his recovery will allow him to perform as planned has yet to be established publicly.