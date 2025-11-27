Colombia has secured its highly-anticipated fourth crown at the Miss International pageant, as the stunning Catalina Duque was crowned Miss International 2025 at the spectacular final gala held at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Duque, a social communication graduate from Medellín, triumphed over nearly 80 delegates from around the world, embodying the pageant's core values of "Cheer All Women" and acting as an "Ambassador of Peace and Beauty."

Duque Delivers Colombia's Fourth Victory

The 26-year-old beauty queen delivered a powerhouse performance throughout the competition, consistently ranking highly in hot picks leading up to the final night. Her victory marks a significant moment for Colombia, bringing the country its fourth Miss International title and cementing its status as a pageant powerhouse.

Outgoing queen Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thủy of Vietnam gracefully passed the coveted crown to her successor amidst thunderous applause.

The Full Miss International 2025 Results

The final results saw a highly competitive Top 5, with representatives from Africa and South America clinching the top runner-up spots.

Placement Country / Territory Delegate Miss International 2025 Colombia Catalina Duque 1st Runner-Up Zimbabwe Yollanda Chimbarami 2nd Runner-Up Bolivia Paola Guzmán 3rd Runner-Up Indonesia Melliza Xaviera Yulian 4th Runner-Up Philippines Myrna Esguerra

The 4th Runner-Up placement by the Philippines' Myrna Esguerra marks a strong showing for the country, which was aiming for its seventh crown. The Top 10 included delegates from Canada, the Dominican Republic, Myanmar, Nicaragua, and Sri Lanka.

Continental Queens and Special Awards

Prior to the Top 5 announcement, several special awards were presented, celebrating the diversity and spirit of the delegates:

Miss International Africa: Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Miss International Americas: Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands Miss International Asia Pacific: Macau

Macau Miss International Europe: United Kingdom

Colombia's Catalina Duque is set to begin her year of service immediately, travelling the globe to promote humanitarian causes, cultural understanding, and the message of world peace championed by the International Cultural Association.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES!