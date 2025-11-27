A self-proclaimed hacker has revealed what he describes as a 'sick and dark' online cult, allegedly operating through games like Roblox and Minecraft, targeting children for grooming, self-harm, and exploitation.

In a video posted to YouTube, the hacker claims this network uses chatrooms and in-game communication to lure minors into a cult-like system of manipulation. The interview, circulating on social media, alleges that the group convinces children to join in disturbing rituals, share personal or intimate content, and, in some cases, self-harm.

Three months ago, federal authorities revealed they had opened more than 250 investigations into a loosely coordinated network of predators, including 764 individuals accused of grooming minors across platforms, including Roblox and Minecraft.

The hacker's claims appear to echo concerns raised by law enforcement and cybersecurity experts about the growing risk to vulnerable children.

Shadowy Network Exploits Popular Games

According to open-source intelligence and court records, 764 is a decentralised sextortion and child-exploitation network. It emerged in 2021 from a predecessor group, CVLT.

The network recruits minors, typically aged 9 to 17, via games such as Roblox and Minecraft, as well as through Discord and Telegram channels.

Once contact is made, predators employ psychological manipulation, coercion, and threats of blackmail to force children into producing explicit content or self-harm, sometimes with promises of 'community', secrecy, or distorted ideologies.

Investigations by a consortium of global media outlets, later amplified by official agencies, uncovered more than 3 million messages across dozens of chat groups, many of which show evidence of grooming, sexual exploitation, and extreme coercion orchestrated by network members.

In some horrifying cases reported by victims, the abuse escalated to self-harm, suicidal behaviour, armed police raids (so-called 'swatting'), and even murder.

Law-enforcement sources describe 764 as a 'terror network' because of its breadth, the harm caused to children, and the extremity of its tactics, including sexual violence, self-harm, coercion, and threats of violence.

Hacker's Revelations Amplify Growing Fears

In the YouTube interview, the hacker claims to have traced threads of the cult's recruitment inside Roblox and Minecraft servers, where predators pose as fellow players or friends. According to his account, conversations often begin innocently, about playing together or exploring the game, but quickly shift to manipulation, isolation, and grooming.

He warns that once contact is established, victims are often encouraged to move off the official game chat to less moderated platforms, where the predators exercise far greater control. Once isolated, they pressure children into obeying disturbing demands, self-harm, sharing explicit content, or even enacting cult-like rituals.

The hacker describes the group as 'cult-like', noting the use of psychological tactics to enforce control and loyalty, not unlike classic cult indoctrination, but executed via screens and anonymity.

Alarming Evidence From Official Investigations

Despite the lack of publicly documented court filings tied to this hacker's video, the broader threat his video claims to expose is very real. In May 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that 764 cases are under active investigation across all 55 of its US field offices.

Records show that children, some as young as 11, have been coerced into self-harm, sexual exploitation, and even violence against themselves or others. Some victims were allegedly forced to carve cult symbols into their flesh, threaten or harm animals, or engage in extreme acts purely as proof of loyalty to the group.

One case detailed to police involved a 15-year-old girl who, under the influence of a 764-member, was reportedly pushed to suicidal thoughts and self-harm. Her mother described repeated threats and emotional blackmail if she resisted.

These revelations paint a chilling picture, a decentralised, global, networked threat that exploits the anonymity and accessibility of online games to prey upon children.

The alleged cult and grooming networks show how easy it can be for predators to twist harmless gaming into real-world exploitation, with devastating consequences. When anonymity and distance embolden abusers, a child's avatar can become a vector for abuse instead of fun.