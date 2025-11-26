What many internet users initially assumed was an AI-generated spoof of a papal rave has now been confirmed as a genuine Church-organised event.

A video circulating widely across TikTok, Reddit and X showing a rave-style gathering outside St Elisabeth Cathedral in Košice, Slovakia, led thousands to believe the footage had been digitally altered.

However, reports from Catholic and mainstream outlets have verified that the high-energy gathering was real and featured a live electronic set by priest-DJ Padre Guilherme, alongside a recorded video message from Pope Leo.

Church-Organised Event Draws Thousands

The event took place on 8 November in front of the city's 14th-century Gothic cathedral. It was organised by the Archdiocese of Košice to mark the 75th birthday of Archbishop Bernard Bober, who also serves as president of the Slovak Episcopal Conference.

The large-scale gathering featured a full EDM production, including lasers, projection mapping on the cathedral façade, LED screens and a dancefloor packed with young people.

What sparked confusion online was the unusual juxtaposition of electronic dance music and traditional Catholic imagery.

Clips showing the cathedral illuminated with rave visuals rapidly went viral, prompting many viewers to dismiss the footage as fabricated. Fact-checking reports later clarified that the celebration was legitimate and approved by Church authorities.

Pope Leo Addresses Crowd Through Video Message

Pope Leo did not attend the event in person, nor did he perform. Instead, a prerecorded message from the pontiff was broadcast on a giant screen as part of the programme.

In the address, he welcomed young people gathered outside the cathedral, describing their presence as a sign of unity and hope. His message focused on the shared faith of those in attendance and encouraged participants to continue fostering peace and fraternity.

The video played behind the DJ deck during Padre Guilherme's set, a detail that contributed to widespread disbelief online.

Many social-media users suggested that the Pope's appearance had been digitally inserted. Verification from official Church sources confirmed that the video was authentic and intended for the youth gathering.

Priest-DJ Padre Guilherme Leads High-Energy EDM Set

Padre Guilherme Peixoto, a Portuguese priest known internationally for combining ministry with electronic music, headlined the event. His set, complete with bass drops, LED visual effects and crowd interaction, electrified the square and drew significant attention from both attendees and online viewers.

According to Classic FM, the rave-style celebration outside the 14th-century cathedral featured full-scale lighting, spotlights and electronic beats as Padre Guilherme performed while a prerecorded message from Pope Leo played on a giant screen behind him.

The priest, who serves as a military chaplain and parish leader, has previously spoken about electronic music's ability to bring people together.

His performance in Košice featured a mix of spiritual themes and high-tempo dance tracks, creating an atmosphere that attendees described as energetic and inclusive.

Part of Vatican's Expanding Youth Outreach Strategy

The event reflects growing efforts under Pope Leo's leadership to engage younger generations using modern cultural tools.

The pontiff, elected earlier this year, has emphasised youth connection in several public addresses and has supported initiatives aimed at making the Church more accessible to Gen Z audiences.

Church observers note that the Košice gathering aligns with a broader push to incorporate digital culture, music and live events into youth ministry.

The combination of faith messaging and contemporary music formats has generated notable interest among younger Catholics across Europe.

Online Reaction Propels 'Pope Rave' Into Global Trend

After the footage went viral, the hashtags 'Pope Rave' and 'Holy Rave' began trending across multiple platforms.

Supporters praised the Church for experimenting with new forms of outreach, while others questioned whether rave-style elements were suitable for a religious setting.

Regardless of debate, the event has become one of the most discussed Church-related cultural moments of the year, illustrating the power of digital virality in shaping perceptions of modern religious engagement.