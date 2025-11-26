Pei Chung, the serial dine-and-dash diva, who is facing multiple charges for dining at luxury restaurants without paying her bills, was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. This is after her lawyer claims that she doesn't understand the allegations against her.

Fake NYC Food Influencer's Lawyer Requested a Mental Health Evaluation

Pei Chung, 34, who made headlines for pretending to be a high-end food influencer in NYC and failing to pay her checks, has been put in jail after her ninth arrest. Now, her lawyer, Henry Dechalus, is requesting a '730 exam' to evaluate her mental health because the Taiwanese wanna-be food critic reportedly doesn't understand the charges against her.

'I spoke to my client. She doesn't understand the proceedings,' Dechalus said on Wednesday, per the New York Post. 'She has some difficulty communicating with counsel. She doesn't necessarily understand the charges alleged against her.'

The 730 evaluation is an assessment ordered by the court to help the judge give an impartial opinion and recommendation. The court, rather than either party, will appoint an expert to ensure the assessment will remain neutral.

Judge Hemalee Patel granted the request and scheduled Chung for an evaluation on 17 December.

Pei Chung Is Allegedly Just 'Playing Us'

Clay Williams of The New York Times thinks Chung is 'clearly playing us.' Williams points out Pei Chung's pattern of dining at expensive restaurants and avoiding her bills by offering to post photos of her meal on social media, where she 'cultivates an image of luxury and glamour.'

Ross, a waiter at the Australian cafe and restaurant Hole in the Wall, which Chung visited on 19 November, believed that she was capitalising on her content. Chung ordered three entrees during the visit, spent five hours in the restaurant, but didn't consume any of the meals. And she didn't pay her tab as usual.

Their manager was reportedly aware of her 'scam' and told her she could not keep the food unless she paid them, and she just 'laughed at him.' When they threatened to call the police, she just answered back, 'Yes, please do.'

Ross believed that Chung's scheme was '100% for fame and attention.' If they called the police, it would be such a hassle for them and the authorities, and it would only give her more content.

"It's Gen Z, TikTok bulls—t. She's totally normal,' Ross told the New York Post.

Sly is not the same as crazy. — SnoopDoge (@DogeBall2024) November 26, 2025

Just deport her already ! — Su Kyong Cho (@SuKyongChoCho1) November 26, 2025

After a string of unpaid luxury meals, the court has ordered a psychiatric review. The spree is now a case study in accountability. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 26, 2025

Chung Is Now in Jail And Could Be Evicted From Her Apartment

Pei Chung has been arrested and is currently detained at the Rikers Island correctional facility. She was put in jail after being arrested nine times due to the same ploy -- dining and avoiding her bills.

Chung has to pay $4,500 (£3,570) cash to be released. However, according to reports, she's also behind on her rent for months. Her apartment rent in Williamsburg is worth £2,500 ($3,350) per month, and her arrears are approximately £31,000 ($40,000).

Several of her neighbours also have complaints against Chung. According to Bob Jenny, the building manager, they are aware of her recent controversies, and her eviction from the apartment is 'high on our priority list.'