Candace Owens has been engulfed in fierce online backlash after a podcast segment that critics say cruelly targeted Erika, the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, by resurrecting stories of his past romances.

Viewers accused the outspoken commentator of weaponising private memories for public drama, branding the remarks a calculated swipe at a grieving widow that crossed the line from nostalgia into outright cruelty.

Candace Owens' Podcast Sparks Outrage

In the clip, Owens reminisces about her time with Kirk before his marriage, saying: 'It's that young experience. I'm going to miss Charlie going on dates and the girl that he liked, me always being the wing woman.'

She then quoted a private text exchange in which Kirk reportedly asked, 'Do I have to change this shirt?' to which Owens replied: 'Yes, and throw it away if you can.'

Social media reaction was immediate and intense. Critics argued Owens' storytelling was not harmless reminiscence but a deliberate attempt to wound Erika by publicly revisiting her late husband's past relationships.

'Anyone with a functioning brain stem can see the motive here,' one commenter wrote.

Fans Call Out the 'Calculated Taunt'

Online fury continued to build as viewers described the segment as 'catty, mean-girl and passive-aggressive', claiming it appeared crafted to inflict emotional harm.

Many highlighted what they saw as a stark contradiction between Owens' words and actions. While she has publicly insisted she 'loves' Erika, critics argued the podcast moment demonstrated behaviour that was self-serving rather than compassionate.

Observers pointed to the calculated tone of Owens' narrative. One viral post read: 'This is the behaviour of someone who would happily play the home-wrecker if given the chance.'

The backlash was not simply about questionable taste but about perceived motive. Critics said that by replaying intimate recollections between herself and Kirk, Owens had effectively transformed private memories into a public weapon aimed at a mourning widow.

How is this remotely appropriate?



This is a catty, mean-girl, passive-aggressive jab designed to hurt Erika.



Let me get this straight:



1. Erika’s husband is murdered.



2. Candace claims she “loves” Erika.



3. And her way of showing that love is . . . telling millions of people… pic.twitter.com/9hXkfXdcRq — Bren (@bren45000) December 3, 2025

And the way she says “I’m gonna miss him going on dates and me being the wing woman…” as if that is something that would still be happening if he was alive…as if he would not be married with 2 children if he were still alive.



Very intentional.

Very evil.

Just like Candace. — Michal Bechor 🇺🇸🇬🇪🇮🇱 (@bootsandchoker) December 3, 2025

TikTok Fuels Speculation About Jealousy

The controversy has been further amplified on TikTok, where users speculated that Owens once harboured unrequited feelings for Kirk.

One widely shared video claimed she was '100% falling for this dude' before he met Erika, portraying the podcast comments as bitterness over 'the one that got away.' The clip also suggested Owens' own whirlwind engagement to George Farmer, which she reportedly accepted over FaceTime just 18 days after meeting him, was influenced by Kirk's personal life at the time.

Commenters quickly embraced the 'woman scorned' narrative, with thousands repeating the theory across social media platforms. Fact-checkers and online timeline analysts pushed back against this interpretation.

According to public records, Owens married Farmer in 2019, two years before Kirk's 2021 marriage to Erika, a discrepancy critics say undermines claims that her actions stemmed from romantic jealousy.

Some observers suggested the speculation may represent more projection than reality, noting the absence of any direct evidence to support claims of unfulfilled feelings.

Owens' Past and Public Scrutiny

Candace Owens is a high-profile political commentator and activist known for her outspoken media presence and string of controversies. Her national platform magnified the backlash over the Erika podcast segment, as clips circulated within hours of release.

The fallout also comes during broader scrutiny of Owens' recent remarks involving Charlie Kirk, in which she claimed he had been 'betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA' and promised to release evidence to support the assertion.

While that separate story has attracted attention, many believe the Erika controversy has resonated more deeply because it involves the private grief of a murder victim's widow, raising ethical questions about where commentary should draw its boundaries.

Owens' podcast episode has ignited wider debate over the responsibilities of public figures when discussing sensitive personal matters. Critics argue that revisiting a deceased person's romantic history in front of millions inevitably causes harm, regardless of stated intentions.

In an era where a single clip can go viral within minutes, the backlash underscores how quickly private pain can become public spectacle — and how unforgiving the court of online opinion can be when empathy appears to give way to self-promotion.