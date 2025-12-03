The Trump administration has paused all immigration applications, including green card and citizenship processing, for nationals from 19 countries. This sweeping crackdown has left thousands facing an uncertain future, with many scheduled appointments suddenly cancelled.

On 2 December 2025, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued Policy Memorandum PM-602-0192, directing officers to halt final decisions on all pending cases filed by immigrants from countries previously subjected to travel restrictions. The move impacts everything from adjustment of status interviews to naturalisation ceremonies.

Which Countries Are Affected?

The list includes 19 nations subject to the freeze:

Full travel restrictions: Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial restrictions previously in place: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

It is important to note that the freeze applies only to those whose green card applications are currently being processed (pending I-485s). Existing green card holders who have already obtained permanent residency are not directly affected. However, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow has announced a 'full-scale, rigorous reexamination' of every green card application from nationals of these countries, indicating that current residents may also face additional scrutiny.

Immediate Fallout for Applicants

Immigration lawyers across the US report a wave of cancellations for scheduled interviews, naturalisation ceremonies, and adjustment of status appointments.

Sharvari Dalal-Dheini, senior director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, confirmed they have received reports of cancelled oath ceremonies and interviews for individuals from the listed countries, Reuters reported.

Ana Maria Schwartz, an immigration lawyer in Texas, described how two Venezuelan clients arrived at a USCIS field office in Houston for their green card interviews only to find them cancelled without explanation. Families who have waited months or years are now seeing long-scheduled appointments disappear from the system, with no guidance on what happens next.

National Security Justification

The policy memo cites the attack on two National Guard members in Washington on 27 November as justification. Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed, while Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, was critically wounded. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national granted asylum in April 2025, was arrested in connection with the attack.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated it would 'take no chances' following the incident, and that the Trump administration is reviewing immigration benefits granted under the Biden administration for individuals from so-called 'countries of concern'.

The memo indicates that affected applicants will undergo a fresh review process, potentially including additional interviews, to evaluate any national security or public safety risks.

Scale and Impact

According to Freedom for All Americans, USCIS is currently managing over 11.3 million pending applications. The new policy is expected to freeze thousands of green card and citizenship cases from the 19 affected countries.

Data analysed from the Department of Homeland Security suggests that large communities from these nations — including Cuba (over 1 million lawful residents), Haiti (around 700,000), Venezuela (roughly 500,000), and Iran (about 400,000) — are especially vulnerable to disruptions.

The policy applies to all pending USCIS benefit applications from nationals of these countries, including forms such as:

I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status)

I-90 (Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card)

N-470 (Application to Preserve Residence for Naturalisation Purposes)

I-751 (Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence)

I-131 (Application for Travel Document)

Potential Expansion of Restrictions

According to CNN, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly recommending the list of restricted countries expand to between 30 and 32 nations. Sources suggest the list could grow further based on ongoing security assessments.

The policy has no specified end date. The memo states that lifting the suspension requires direct approval from the USCIS Director or Deputy Director, leaving affected applicants uncertain about when processing might resume.