Garland was hurt midway through the third quarter against Philadelphia after the ball was stolen from him. He limped to the bench and later made a slow walk to the locker room, clearly struggling to put weight on the foot.

The Cavaliers initially held their breath, but the follow-up results confirmed a Grade 1 sprain, ruling him out for at least a week while he undergoes treatment.

For a team already trying to stay afloat through injuries, it is another frustrating setback.

Toe Trouble Has Been a Lingering Issue for Garland

The timing also raises extra concern because Garland has spent much of the past year dealing with toe issues. He missed time this season due to turf toe on his left foot, an injury that carried over from last season and even required surgery in the offseason.

This time, it is the opposite foot. Even though a Grade 1 sprain is considered mild, toe injuries can easily become a lingering problem, especially for guards who rely on sharp stops, quick acceleration, and constant changes of direction.

What the Cavaliers Lose Without Garland

Garland is one of Cleveland's most important creators, both as a scorer and a playmaker. He has been one of the team's most reliable offensive engines when healthy, and his ability to run the half-court attack has been key during tight stretches.

Before he exited against Philadelphia, Garland already had 20 points and seven assists in just 23 minutes, showing how quickly he can swing a game.

Without him, Cleveland's offensive rhythm often becomes more predictable, putting more pressure on the rest of the rotation to generate quality looks.

Cleveland's Playoff Push Takes Another Hit

The Cavaliers entered the week sitting 24-19 and fifth in the East, a drop from last season when they held the conference's best record. That slide has not just been about performance, as the team has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries.

Now, Garland's absence arrives right as the schedule starts to tighten and every game begins to carry extra weight for seeding.

Even a short spell without him could matter, especially if Cleveland struggles to hold ground against top opponents while waiting for his re-evaluation window.

The Clock Is Already Ticking on His Return

Cleveland's official timeline has Garland set for a re-evaluation in seven to 10 days, which gives the Cavaliers hope the injury is not serious enough to derail a longer stretch of games.

Still, the bigger concern is how the toe responds once Garland ramps back up. If pain or swelling lingers, the Cavaliers may have to manage his workload carefully rather than rushing him back into heavy minutes.

When Garland Could Return and What Happens Next

For now, Cleveland's plan is treatment and patience. Garland will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days, and the Cavaliers will be watching closely for improvements in comfort and mobility before ramping him up.

The bigger focus will be avoiding a repeat of the prolonged toe issues that already disrupted his season once. Cleveland will need Garland healthy for the long run, especially as the playoff race intensifies and the margin for error shrinks.

Until then, the Cavaliers have one clear goal: survive the next week, protect their position in the standings, and hope this injury stays as minor as the initial diagnosis suggests.